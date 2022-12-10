Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Hoopa girls embrace tough early-season schedule
By Ray Hamill — The Hoopa Warriors will be hoping to add to their win tally in girls basketball when they travel to play Fortuna on Tuesday night. The Warriors are 1-6 on the season after enduring a tough early-season schedule that has included five matchups against Big 5 teams.
humboldtsports.com
Longtime Hoopa teammates selected for Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota
By Ray Hamill — Three different Hoopa players will represent three different local tribes at the 2022 Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota. Seniors Darvin Davis IV, Jason Marshall and Donovan Lonewolf were all chosen for this year’s showcase event and all will take the field at the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S Bank Stadium to cap a big week for them on Sunday.
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
