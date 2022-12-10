Read full article on original website
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday.Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.The company on Thursday estimated the spill's size at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been "isolated" and the oil contained at the site with...
Hundreds continue to respond to Keystone oil spill in Washington County, Kansas
The Keystone pipeline remains shut down as hundreds continue to respond to Wednesday's oil spill in rural Washington County, Kansas.
Relatively dry, cold winter expected in Central Plains
Livestock producers closely watching weather forecasts for any precipitation were drawn to a key presentation at the recent Central Kansas Beef Summit about the winter weather forecast. A Kansas State University meteorologist captured their attention when he spoke about the “triple dip” La Nina that will bring a largely dry...
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
Headlines for Saturday, December 10, 2022
USDOT Report: Kansas Oil Spill Biggest in Keystone History. TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal data shows that a spill dumping almost enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years. It also shows that its operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The Keystone pipeline spill was in a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. U.S. Department of Transportation data shows that it was the biggest in the system’s history. Canada-based operator TC Energy said the spill was about 14,000 barrels, or 588,000 gallons. Both it and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, though cleanup efforts will continue into next week.
Report backs up nitrogen, tillage changes with data
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Earlier this year, the Precision Conservation Management program — a program led by the Illinois Corn Growers Association and Illinois Soybean Association — released its data summary report for 2015-21. The report provides anonymized results for over 12,000 agricultural fields in Illinois demonstrating the financial and environmental differences resulting from various tillage, nutrient management and cover crop practices.
Audit shows Kansas agencies still have significant IT flaws, gaps in IT security training
TOPEKA — Kansas auditors found serious flaws in several state agencies’ IT security measures, according to survey results spanning from January 2020 to December of this year. The audit of 21 state agencies and school districts tested 40-50 IT security and control items. One entity was audited twice and counted as two separate entities. Out […] The post Audit shows Kansas agencies still have significant IT flaws, gaps in IT security training appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Virginia-based seed company does well in Minnesota FIRST trials
VERONA, Va. – Augusta Seed founder/owner Dennis Rawley was excited when he saw the results of the southeast Minnesota 2022 FIRST corn trials. Augusta corn garnered the top two spots and eighth (93-95 CRM) in Kasson, Minn.; top two spots plus seventh (93-95 CRM) in Dexter, Minn.; top two and ninth (93-95 CRM) in Eyota, Minn.; and top two and eighth (93-95 CRM) in New Richland, Minn. Augusta was first, third, and seventh (93-95 CRM) in the Cannon Falls, Minn.
Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election.
Young farmers pave the way to full-time career
The path young people take to arrive at a farming future can be paved with difficulty, delay and disappointment. But another “D” word helps many arrive — determination. Even growing up as part of a farming family is no guarantee of success today. Obstacles abound. Land acquisition, financial backing and a plethora of other issues can be daunting.
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
Dense fog advisory in effect for central and south central Kansas
Wichita area residents began the day Sunday with fog and freezing temperatures, and a repeat is expected for Monday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Sunday night into Monday for much of western, central and south central Kansas, and the advisory extended into western Oklahoma. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, and it includes Sedgwick, Harvey, Reno, Kingman, Harper, Sumner, and Marion counties.
FarmBots to train students in precision agriculture
Four of the 17 South Dakota schools awarded grant funds for career and technical education (CTE) recently will use the money to buy electric vehicle kits. Two of them will use grant funding to help train students in a more mature technology: precision agriculture. One of the schools that will soon have an EV kit, Aberdeen Central High School, used an earlier round of grant funding to purchase 10 “FarmBot” systems; Sturgis Brown High School will buy two of the systems with the recently announced grant funds.
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years. Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988. “As soon as I looked […]
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
