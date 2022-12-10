Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin. McEachin died last month at 61 of what his staff said were secondary effects from his fight against colorectal cancer. The 4th District has its population center in Richmond and runs south to the North Carolina border. The partisan lean of the district presents an enormous challenge to any Republican candidate. Two longtime Democratic state lawmakers filed statements of candidacy Friday and other candidates have publicly announced their intention to run. The parties will choose their nominating method.
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner. The filing alleges the farm illegally manufactured and distributed marijuana. The narcotics bureau says another man was listed as 75% owner of the farm to satisfy state residency requirements for license holders. An attorney for Lin said Saturday that he believes Lin was given bad advice in establishing the operation and is innocent.
