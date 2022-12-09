Read full article on original website
2023 GMC Sierra Lineup Receives A Substantial Price Hike
GMC has released 2023 pricing for the Sierra 1500 lineup, and it seems the entire range has been hit with an increase. As usual, the Pro derivative kicks off the range. At $37,200, the Regular Cab with Standard Box is $1,800 more expensive than the 2022 model and comes equipped with a 2.7-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. The 5.3-liter V8 is available as an option, but LED head- and taillights are standard. Other body configurations may also be specified but at extra cost.
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks
There are many positive attributes about the 2023 Ford Maverick — but its affordable price is the factor that gives it the biggest advantage against the pickup truck competition. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
What is the purpose of small black dots in car windshields
Have you ever noticed black dots along the top of your window? If you have, do you know what these tiny dots are and the purpose they serve?. The black dots that appear on the windshield, black rims, and windows are called frits.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Are We Being Lied to About Electric Cars?
Do gasoline cars offer more environmentally-friendly driving experiences than electric cars? Probably not, find out why. The post Are We Being Lied to About Electric Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Goodyear Introduces Two New Tires To Its Wrangler Line
Goodyear has two new Wrangler tires heading into 2023 that owners of Trucks and SUVs should take note of. Goodyear has two new Wrangler Tire models just coming to market. The new Wrangler Workhorse HT tire from Goodyear is engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction. Goodyear says that the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet, or shine.
Agriculture Online
2022: The year of the antique muscle tractor
Ryan Roossinck covered a lot of auctions this year. Whether it was a heartfelt send-off to the man behind a legendary IH collection, celebrating a marriage years in the making, or empathizing with some of the more misunderstood tractors, Ryan saw it all. If there was one constant through all...
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
studyfinds.org
Best Electric Bikes for 2023: Top 5 E-Bikes Most Recommended By Experts
Electric bikes are one of the fastest growing products in the world of transportation, with sales of battery-powered bikes more than tripling during the pandemic alone. While electric bikes used to get a bad rap for being unaffordable and difficult to operate, innovation in the industry is rapidly changing with what’s now referred to as the “e-bike boom.” The best electric bikes give a smooth ride, have long range, and offer competitive features.
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: OPTIMA Batteries Breaks Murphy’s Law With YellowTop
Murphy’s law is pretty simple, anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and batteries are probably the most in tune with this phrase. Batteries can be affected by heat, cold weather snaps, lack of usage, and an unpredictable short life span that makes for a dead battery situation, usually at the worst of times. However, OPTIMA Batteries has long since been an advocate for the car owner and created several batteries to combat these instances from happening from the start. One of OPTIMA’s most famous units is the OPTIMA Batteries’ YellowTop High-Performance AGM battery.
supplychain247.com
Making loading docks safer
The most essential part of lift truck safety is a rigorous safety check process by operators at the start of shift, while technologies such as telematics, fleet software and sensor-based operator assist alerts offer other ways of making fleets safer. But what about the risks tied to the facility—more specifically—activity at docks?
lsxmag.com
Diagnosing And Fixing A Misfire In A High-Milage LS Engine
A few weeks ago, we were on the market for a new tow vehicle. Of course, we had a few stipulations that needed to be met while hunting for the perfect tow rig. We wanted it to be a Chevrolet 2500, LS-powered, and within our budget. After looking at Facebook’s Marketplace for a few weeks for a truck, we changed directions slightly. Used truck prices are at an all-time high, leaving us searching for another solution.
Top Speed
10 Custom Bikes That Make Your Harley-Davidson Look Boring
It’s not easy being a motorcycle manufacturer: you have to design motorcycles that will appeal to as many customers as possible, alienating as few as possible, while at the same time being different enough to stand out from the crowd, but not too different! Not for them the flights of fancy that custom builders can indulge in, which are the product of hundreds of hours of imagination and fabrication. Harley-Davidson’s position in motorcycling has to be pretty secure, you would think, but that can’t stop them from having nightmares when they look at some of the incredible bikes coming out of custom shops around the world and its customers ask, ‘well, why couldn’t Harley build something that looks that good?’ Here are our top 10 custom bikes that we think Harley-Davidson should be taking a very close look at for inspiration for its next new models.
Cars With Ambient Lighting: A Quick Guide
Ambient lighting, or mood lighting if you prefer, divides opinion. To some, it's a gimmick or novelty, but to others, it adds value to a car. On top of that, there are ambient lighting levels from subtle to Miami club in the early 2000s. Ambient lighting in a vehicle isn't just there to look nice; there's a cynical side to it from automakers. Studies, including one from BMW and the Lighting Engineering Group at the Ilmenau University of Technology in Germany, concluded that ambient lighting might increase the perception of safety and value in a car. Another "might" is that it helps keep drivers awake and alert at night.
fox56news.com
No-haggle price: What it means for you
( ) — With countless dealerships and vehicles to choose from, the car-buying process can be overwhelming. After you do your necessary research and figure out the car you want, you’re still left worrying about whether or not you’re paying the right price. You might assume all...
