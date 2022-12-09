This past October, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition was revealed as the final road-going variant of the least-gen supercar, one that marks the end of an era after The Blue Oval extended GT production two times in the past. At the time, most assumed that this small 20-unit run would truly be the last new Ford GT to launch – at least in its current form. However, the automaker isn’t quite done with its latest and greatest supercar just yet, as it just unveiled the 2023 Ford GT MK IV, which pays tribute to the original Mk IV that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

10 DAYS AGO