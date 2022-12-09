Read full article on original website
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford GT MK IV Debuts As Supercar’s Last Hurrah
This past October, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition was revealed as the final road-going variant of the least-gen supercar, one that marks the end of an era after The Blue Oval extended GT production two times in the past. At the time, most assumed that this small 20-unit run would truly be the last new Ford GT to launch – at least in its current form. However, the automaker isn’t quite done with its latest and greatest supercar just yet, as it just unveiled the 2023 Ford GT MK IV, which pays tribute to the original Mk IV that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
qcnews.com
Activesphere is Audi’s vision of an active lifestyle EV
Audi has revealed teaser photos for the fourth and final member of a family of “premium mobility” concept vehicles. The teasers show the Audi Activesphere concept, which is due to be revealed on Jan. 26. It’s a coupe-like crossover designed for active lifestyles, Audi says, and it’s set to join the Grandsphere, Skysphere, and Urbansphere in the concept family. The other concepts include a fastback sedan, a sports car, and a minivan.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
