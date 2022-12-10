Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Hills Girls Edge Taconic
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. – Mia Zuccalo Monday won a pair of events for the Taconic swimming team in a 92-60 dual meet loss at Taconic Hills. The Thunder took first place in five of the seven individual events and two of the three contested relays. But the Titans filled out...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Roll Past Baystate
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 18 points, and the Wahconah boys basketball team outscored Baystate 24-0 in the first quarter en route to a 73-26 win on Monday night. Calvet scored 10 of his points in that first quarter. Lucas Pickard backed him up with 17, and Brady...
iBerkshires.com
Field, McGovern Lead Hoosac Valley in Season-Opening Rout
CHESHIRE, Mass.. — It was an easy day back on the court for the Hoosac Valley Boys basketball team as it cruised past Palmer, 91-43, on Monday. It was a dream start to the season for the Hoosac Valley Hurricanes (1-0) as they came out firing on all cylinders in the home opener. They started the game on a 28-0 run, holding Palmer to no points until the 2-minute mark in the first quarter. A bulk of the load was thanks to juniors Joey McGovern and Frank Field, who combined for 24 in the quarter.
iBerkshires.com
Eric Rougeau Leads Hornets in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Eric Rougeau scored 14 points Monday to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 47-33 win over Pioneer Valley Christian School. It was a balanced night offensively for the Hornets, who got either four or five points from six different players. Defensively, McCann...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Rallies Late in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The mood was celebratory at the outset on Saturday evening as North County’s high school icers played their first home game under McCann Tech’s banner. The real celebrations came in the third period. John Stack had a goal and two assists, and the...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball Improves to 9-0
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Nate Karren led four players in double figures Saturday as the Williams College men's basketball team beat Springfield College, 72-53. Karren scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed out four assists. Wahconah's Brandon Roughley scored eight points and tied for the team-high with seven boards. Williams...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Women Fall to Wentworth
BOSTON -- The MCLA women's basketball team Saturday concluded its first semester schedule with a 52-32 loss to Wentworth Institute of Technology. Wentworth (3-5) jumped out to an early 11-2 lead just four minutes into the game, but the MCLA defense would buckle down and hold the Leopards scoreless for nearly the next nine minutes of play. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers (3-8), points proved tough to come by and Wentworth would outscore the visitors 17-5 in the second quarter and take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
WNYT
Former college football player from Pittsfield dies of cardiac arrest
A Pittsfield native and former college football player has died – days after going into cardiac arrest when out for a jog, last week. Jake Hescock was running Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper says according to...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield North Pole Calling Program This Week
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Department is continuing its long-standing tradition with the North Pole Calling Program, and Santa Claus will give city children a jingle this week. "You never know what someone or their families may be going through. It may be a tough time...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Screens Short Films Focused on Early Animation
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 pm, the Clark Art Institute presents the first event in its Film and Drawing series, inspired by the exhibition, "Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France." The program includes a series of short films focused...
WNYT
Albany College of Pharmacy makes unexpected run to a national championship
The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences women’s soccer team made an unexpected run to the USCAA national championship after making the tournament as the sixth and final seed. Ashley Miller takes us through their journey.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
WNYT
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Fire Departments Awarded Grants
STOW—The Baker-Polito Administration announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. In Berkshire County Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, New Ashford, New Marlborough, North Adams, Peru, Pittsfield, Richmond, Sheffield, Stockbridge, and Williamstown all received grants. "We ask...
WNYT
Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee
ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon.
WNYT
Catskill high and middle school relocated to same building
Catskill High School and middle school will be temporarily forced into the same building starting on Monday. The Catskill superintendent tells Newschannel 13 a valve broke, flooding the school’s boiler room. We’re told three boilers and an electrical box will all have to be replaced, which the state’s already...
iBerkshires.com
Ventfort Hall Appoints New Board President
LENOX, Mass. — Alice Nathan, formerly Vice President of the Board of Directors at Ventfort Hall, has been appointed Board President. Nathan came to the Ventfort Hall Board of Directors at the suggestion of a former board member more than 15 years ago. She has worn many hats including Chairman of Special Events and more recently head of the Ventfort Hall gift shop.
iBerkshires.com
A New Journey Awaits this Years Larry Murray Award Winner
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association awarded director Daniel Elihu Kramer with the Larry Murray Award earlier this month for his work in community outreach as Producing Artistic Director of Chester Theatre Company. The award was a memorable farewell as Kramer moved on from his position in...
Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany
As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
Comments / 0