CHESHIRE, Mass.. — It was an easy day back on the court for the Hoosac Valley Boys basketball team as it cruised past Palmer, 91-43, on Monday. It was a dream start to the season for the Hoosac Valley Hurricanes (1-0) as they came out firing on all cylinders in the home opener. They started the game on a 28-0 run, holding Palmer to no points until the 2-minute mark in the first quarter. A bulk of the load was thanks to juniors Joey McGovern and Frank Field, who combined for 24 in the quarter.

CHESHIRE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO