iBerkshires.com
Taconic Hills Girls Edge Taconic
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. – Mia Zuccalo Monday won a pair of events for the Taconic swimming team in a 92-60 dual meet loss at Taconic Hills. The Thunder took first place in five of the seven individual events and two of the three contested relays. But the Titans filled out...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Roll Past Baystate
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 18 points, and the Wahconah boys basketball team outscored Baystate 24-0 in the first quarter en route to a 73-26 win on Monday night. Calvet scored 10 of his points in that first quarter. Lucas Pickard backed him up with 17, and Brady...
iBerkshires.com
Eric Rougeau Leads Hornets in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Eric Rougeau scored 14 points Monday to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 47-33 win over Pioneer Valley Christian School. It was a balanced night offensively for the Hornets, who got either four or five points from six different players. Defensively, McCann...
iBerkshires.com
Field, McGovern Lead Hoosac Valley in Season-Opening Rout
CHESHIRE, Mass.. — It was an easy day back on the court for the Hoosac Valley Boys basketball team as it cruised past Palmer, 91-43, on Monday. It was a dream start to the season for the Hoosac Valley Hurricanes (1-0) as they came out firing on all cylinders in the home opener. They started the game on a 28-0 run, holding Palmer to no points until the 2-minute mark in the first quarter. A bulk of the load was thanks to juniors Joey McGovern and Frank Field, who combined for 24 in the quarter.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic's Robitaille Impresses in Bowling Season Opener
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Andrew Robitaille rolled a 265 game and a 502 series Friday at Cove Lanes to lead the Taconic Thunder to a 3-0 win over McCann Tech on opening day for the Berkshire County High School Bowling League. Robitaille’s two-game total was more than 100 pins...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Fourth, Monument's Dargie Wins Title in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. – Broc Healey and Noah Poirier Saturday wrestled to second-place finishes to lead the Taconic wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the Bears Invitational. At 170 pounds, Healey earned four pins to reach the finals before he was stopped by Minnechaug’s Liam Meeker. Division 2...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Rallies Late in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The mood was celebratory at the outset on Saturday evening as North County’s high school icers played their first home game under McCann Tech’s banner. The real celebrations came in the third period. John Stack had a goal and two assists, and the...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Women Fall to Wentworth
BOSTON -- The MCLA women's basketball team Saturday concluded its first semester schedule with a 52-32 loss to Wentworth Institute of Technology. Wentworth (3-5) jumped out to an early 11-2 lead just four minutes into the game, but the MCLA defense would buckle down and hold the Leopards scoreless for nearly the next nine minutes of play. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers (3-8), points proved tough to come by and Wentworth would outscore the visitors 17-5 in the second quarter and take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield North Pole Calling Program This Week
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Department is continuing its long-standing tradition with the North Pole Calling Program, and Santa Claus will give city children a jingle this week. "You never know what someone or their families may be going through. It may be a tough time...
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
iBerkshires.com
Clark Screens Short Films Focused on Early Animation
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 pm, the Clark Art Institute presents the first event in its Film and Drawing series, inspired by the exhibition, "Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France." The program includes a series of short films focused...
WNYT
Former college football player from Pittsfield dies of cardiac arrest
A Pittsfield native and former college football player has died – days after going into cardiac arrest when out for a jog, last week. Jake Hescock was running Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper says according to...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Fire Departments Awarded Grants
STOW—The Baker-Polito Administration announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. In Berkshire County Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, New Ashford, New Marlborough, North Adams, Peru, Pittsfield, Richmond, Sheffield, Stockbridge, and Williamstown all received grants. "We ask...
Worcester parking ban announced, parts of Central Mass. under winter weather advisory as snow flies
WORCESTER — With 2 to 3 inches of snow expected to blanket the city Sunday, a declared winter parking ban will go into effect at 8 p.m. as Department of Public Works and Parks snowplow crews hit the streets. Crews began pretreating road surfaces early Sunday afternoon in anticipation of the snow. ...
iBerkshires.com
Jack's Hot Dog Stand Addresses Hot Dog Taste Change
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Jack's hot dogs do taste different but, don't worry, the Levanos family is working on it. Owners Jeff and Joe Levanos took to social media Monday morning to address a particularly worrying concern in North County - Jack's hot dogs just taste a little off.
Rollover car accident on Main Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Main Street in Springfield for a car accident on Saturday.
capeandislands.org
Commission holds first meeting on train service between Boston and the Berkshires
A committee focused on train service between western Massachusetts and Boston held a hearing in Pittsfield Friday. It was the first of six planned public meetings by the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission. One of their tasks is to recommend an entity that would oversee the service. It's also following...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Senior Christopher Sunn Wins Superintendents Award
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School student Christopher Sunn has received a certificate of academic excellence from the Mass Association of School Superintendents. Sunn, a senior in the school's Computer Aided Design program, is a straight-A student with a 4.4 GPA. When he graduates, Sunn plans to attend UMass Amherst, where he will study engineering.
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III receives scholarship offer from Virginia Tech, goes on official visit
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III went on an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend, according to 247 Sports reporter Brian Dohn. If you purchase a product or register for...
iBerkshires.com
W. Stockbridge CPA Commission Accepting Applications
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The Community Preservation Commission is looking for proposals with an application deadline of Dec. 30. The Community Preservation Commission is accepting proposals for projects to be funded by the Community Preservation Funding available through the town. The applications are available on the website under the...
