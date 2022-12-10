ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Yardbarker

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Appears To Taunt Tom Brady On The 8th Day Of Police Standoff By Posting Tawdry Photos On Social Media

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have a complicated history. Looking back on the separation from the Steelers after the 2018 season, it is hard to say that Brown didn’t sabotage his remaining playing career and potentially the rest of his life. He was the primary target of a future Hall of Fame quarterback and had a head coach that tolerated the unusual behavior that has not only derailed his NFL career, but has led to an extended police standoff at his Tampa home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins

I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions

Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury

Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Video Confirms Illegal Dirty Play On Steelers’ Kenny Pickett In Week 14

For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion. As a result, the offense was forced to put veteran Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. The results weren’t encouraging, as Trubisky threw three costly interceptions en route to the team’s three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Could Saints be destination if Sean Payton returns?

NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan reports that if Payton decides to return after a year at Fox Sports, his home of 15 years could be the most realistic landing spot. Duncan reminds us that Payton remains under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season while noting:. One person close to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals Latest Favorites To Land Carlos Correa

Several MLB teams are in need of a shortstop, and some of them want to make a splash signing, a statement acquisition. Elite talent has mostly flown off the pool, as Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Brandon Nimmo, and Masataka Yoshida have all committed their future to an MLB team.
Yardbarker

Mike Leach hospitalized as situation described as 'critical'

The football program will be led by defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in Leach's absence. No. 22 Mississippi State is scheduled to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. As news of the severity of Leach's hospitalization spread, head coaches from across the country wished the Bulldogs' head coach...
STARKVILLE, MS
Yardbarker

Patriots QB Mac Jones loses his cool on coach Matt Patricia

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in the midst of a disappointing sophomore season. A lot of that has to do with his own struggles under center. But the combination of veteran coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays sure isn’t helping here. With New England down...
Yardbarker

Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety

The Eagles seemingly dodged a bullet when it comes to rookie safety Reed Blankenship. Blankenship, who had been playing well as the replacement for the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, played just 18 snaps in Sunday’s dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants before he went down with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray believed to have suffered torn ACL

Kyler Murray is believed to have suffered a serious injury on Monday night. Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury on the third play of his Arizona Cardinals’ Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football.” He was carted off the field and had a towel over his head after suffering the injury.
Yardbarker

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy throws tantrum during game vs. Chiefs

Jerry Jeudy showed off his explosive playmaking ability during the Denver Broncos’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the wide receiver was extremely fortunate he was not ejected before he lit up the stat sheet. Jeudy had a full-blown meltdown when the Broncos were trailing 27-0...
DENVER, CO

