Former SPD officer accused of assault on trial this week
SHREVEPORT, La. – Trial started Monday in federal court for a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. Dylan Hudson, 35, of Shreveport, is accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest.
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
Biedenharn Foundation gifts $60,000 to Bossier Teachers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Santa arrived early with $60,000 in his sleigh for 26 Bossier Parish teachers, thanks to the Biedenharn Foundation. The Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established in memory of the late educator who once taught in Bossier Parish and whose children attended Benton schools. "10 years ago my...
Shreveport mayor-elect to announce transition team Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has plunged into the work of preparing to take over the helm of the city after his election Saturday night. Arceneaux plans to announce his transition team on Wednesday. He says it won't necessarily be people who will be part of his administration. "I...
