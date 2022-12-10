Read full article on original website
Bicyclist dead after highway accident
Craven County — An accident on NC Highway 43 around 9 p.m. Sunday night left one person dead according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. First Sergent John Edwards with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened near Spring Garden Road in Craven County. The bicyclist was identified as 17-year-old Bobby Michael Gatto.
One person found dead in mobile home fire
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in La Grange. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said it happened around 6 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022. Crews arrived to see smoke and flames showing from the home. The person...
Kimrey pleads guilty to murder of Mariah Woods
Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, accused of the murder of 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, reached a plea deal Monday. Kimrey avoids the death sentence but will spend the rest of his life in prison after agreeing on a deal with prosecutors. The deal comes just over five years after Woods' body was discovered.
Law enforcement looking for runaway teenager
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a runaway teenager. They said 14-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen around 2:40 p.m. on Carolina Ave. in Washington on Dec. 10, 2022. Tuten left wearing a black hoodie with red words on the front,...
Greenville man wanted, considered armed and dangerous
Greenville Police officers are looking for Duane Cotton, 31, of Farmville. Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official. Officials with Greenville Police said Cotton’s charges stem from a traffic stop with officers on December 3rd, 2022, in the area of Memorial and Peed Drive. Cotton fled...
Parade in New Bern celebrates High School Football Championship win
NEW BERN, Craven County — On December 13th, the City of New Bern will host a parade to honor the New Bern Bears in their High School Football Championship win. The Bear's victory on Friday, December 9th against the Grimsley Whirlies marked New Bern High School's fourth state title since 2007.
State titles for multiple ENC high school football teams
When East Duplin won the school's first state football title Saturday, it was the culmination of a long building process. The Panthers joined the other 3 county schools: North Duplin, James Kenan, and Wallace-Rose Hill in finally calling themselves state champions. It took a lifetime of work to get there. Head Coach Battle Holley said he has been building towards that goal for 10 years.
