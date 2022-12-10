When East Duplin won the school's first state football title Saturday, it was the culmination of a long building process. The Panthers joined the other 3 county schools: North Duplin, James Kenan, and Wallace-Rose Hill in finally calling themselves state champions. It took a lifetime of work to get there. Head Coach Battle Holley said he has been building towards that goal for 10 years.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO