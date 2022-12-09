Read full article on original website
This Is the Poorest City in Alaska
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
Fireball in the Pacific Northwest Causes Night Sky To Become as ‘Bright as Day’
The Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers peaked a while back. However, a few people up late and security cameras in the Pacific Northwest caught a glimpse of an encore early Sunday morning. Light flashed out through the nighttime sky. Almost 30 witness reports from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Nevada...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in New Mexico
New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park
Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
See inside a cowboy ranch in the Las Vegas desert, where teepees run $131 a night on Airbnb and guests can throw axes and do cattle drives
Rob and Sandi Croft rent wagons and tiny homes on Airbnb at a ranch near Vegas. They say it's a "true cowboy experience" just outside of the city.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Grizzly Bears Live in Yellowstone National Park?
Any visitor to a national park is either lucky or in great danger if they see a wild animal. Yellowstone National Park’s beautiful creatures will take your breath away, but you should not let them take your life. Seeing over a hundred raccoons may not evoke fear, but imagine seeing hundreds of grizzly bears roaming in that area. Grizzly bears are some of nature’s most frightening beasts; however, they are also symbols of a thriving ecosystem. This raises the question: how many grizzly bears live in Yellowstone National Park? This article uncovers the number of grizzly bears roaming Yellowstone and other interesting facts.
Avi Kwa Ame to be designated as Nevada’s next national monument, Biden says
Avi Kwa Ame, Spirit Mountain, to be designated as Nevada's next national monument
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Major dams to fall in Pacific Northwest
Four hundred miles of the Klamath River — which runs through Oregon and California — will soon run free, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) office announced on Thursday. The removal of four hydroelectric dams from the river will mark “the largest river restoration project in American history,” according to the governor’s office. Newsom issued the…
Beat the winter blues with a road trip to these Arizona National Parks
Arizona is home to three stunning National Parks and you can visit them all with our adventure-packed road trip
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
PHOTOS: Mesmerizing Wave-Shaped Clouds Stun Residents Near the Rocky Mountains
In this series of stunning photos, these wave-shaped clouds absolutely stun residents living near the Rocky Mountains. Photos were captured near the town of Sheridan, Wyoming. These are Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds, and as WSB-TV Atlanta chief meteorologist Brad Nitz explains, they are caused by velocity shear in the atmosphere. This means the faster wind is higher and the slower wind is located lower.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arizona
About a third of Arizona is arid, meaning it is dry and cannot support much vegetation. But the rest of Arizona is a mix of humid and semi-arid climate with a varied landscape. The Colorado River runs through the vast red rock slopes of the Grand Canyon. When the river reaches Nevada, it runs into the Hoover Dam. The Hoover Dam on the Colorado forms Lake Mead but is it the deepest lake in Arizona? Lake Powell is another large reservoir in the state, but both bodies of water have had record low water levels recently due to climate change and drought. Which one of these lakes is the deepest now? Read on to find out everything about the deepest lake in Arizona.
pgjonline.com
Alaska North Slope Crude Price Falls to Lowest Since April 2020
(Reuters) — Prices for Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude fell on Tuesday to the lowest since September 2020, as refineries in California bought more crude locally and the spread between low sulfur and higher sulfur crudes widened. ANS, a medium sour crude, for February delivery traded at a discount...
