Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview
Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
NBC Sports
Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown
Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs beat Celtics in impressive fashion
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first regular-season rematch of last season's NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics was guaranteed to be a battle. It certainly was, and the final outcome might come as a surprise to many. Though the Warriors are the reigning champions, having beat the Celtics for...
NBC Sports
Reports link Lakers to pursuit of Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic
The Lakers’ recent 9-5 run of play — led by an MVP-level stretch from Anthony Davis — has shown the potential Darvin Ham saw in this team, with a top-10 offense and a solid defense leading the way over those 14 games. The Lakers have looked like a quality playoff team of late.
NBC Sports
Wizards explain what went wrong in final moments of Clippers loss
WASHINGTON -- With half their rotation missing due to injuries and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Wizards had a small margin for error as they hosted the L.A. Clippers on Saturday night. So, it was frustrating for them how things transpired in the final minute, as they let a winnable game slip through their fingers, amounting to their sixth consecutive loss.
NBC Sports
How JP's mom helped develop elite free-throw shooting form
Ask Warriors guard Jordan Poole if he has always been a good free throw shooter, and the “yes” flows from him easily. Just like his pretty shooting form. “Compliments to my mother,” Poole told NBC Sports Bay Area in the latest episode of the "Dubs Talk" podcast. “She told me at a very, very, young age, how am I missing free throws when there’s no one guarding me?”
NBC Sports
Klay reveals favorite moment in Dubs' huge win over Celtics
Despite Klay Thompson dropping a game-high 34 points in the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, another moment stuck with the 32-year-old. Speaking with reporters after the game, Thompson explained why blocking Celtics star Jayson Tatum less than two minutes into the game stood out to him.
NBC Sports
Unreal confidence: Steph looks away on 30-foot buzzer-beater
The Warriors played an impressive first quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center, and Steph Curry capped the first 12 minutes in style. With time winding down in the quarter, Curry got Celtics forward Sam Hauser on a switch, put some moves on the second-year NBA player and drained a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
NBC Sports
Wiseman, PBJ, Rollins star in Sea Dubs' win vs. OKC Blue
Four different Warriors youngsters shined brightly in the Santa Cruz Warriors' 122-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue during G League action Sunday. James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones all scored over 20 points in the Sea Dubs' fourth straight win. Wiseman, in his ninth G...
NBC Sports
Caps’ Lindgren named NHL’s First Star of the Week
The NHL named Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren its First Star of the Week for the period ending Sunday, recognizing a dominant four-game stretch for the 28-year-old that saw him go 4-0-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average. After starting goalie Darcy Kuemper went down with an...
CBS Sports
Mavericks vs. Thunder live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-15; Dallas 13-13 This Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.58 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
NBC Sports
More mature DiVincenzo embracing first return to Milwaukee
SAN FRANCISCO -- Donte DiVincenzo's introduction to Milwaukee after the Bucks selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft was everything he could have imagined and more. His brother, mother and father -- a lifelong Bucks fan -- all were there. The DiVincenzos flew into...
NBC Sports
Wiggs out for Dubs' back-to-back; Draymond probable vs. Bucks
The Warriors will open up their six-game road trip without NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins (right adductor strain) will miss the next two games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and vs. the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the latest NBA injury report confirmed. The 27-year-old will be re-evaluated on Thursday...
NBC Sports
Report: Crowder nearly traded to Bucks in three-team deal that fell apart (for now)
Remember a few weeks ago when reports popped up saying Jae Crowder was on the verge of being traded, and then… crickets?. What happened? Shams Charania of The Athletic had the details. Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to...
NBC Sports
Report: Kuzma, two other players arise as Kings trade targets
The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline still is about three months away, but speculation is rising that the Kings could be in the mix for three players: Kyle Kuzma, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Kings are among four teams keeping an...
Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5
Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win.Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots.Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Adrian Kemp also had goals for the Kings, who earned a point after rallying from two two-goal deficits. Jonathan Quick finished with 20 saves.In...
Stars win in overtime again, going 3-2 over Detroit with last minute goal
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings.After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win."We lost the opening draw and didn't touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just think it's a confidence thing," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "I don't have an answer....
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors president Bob Myers working on expiring contract
Maybe it’s nothing, just two sides that trust each other and haven’t formalized their continued plans. Or maybe we’re going to see big changes in Golden State. Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — the man who built the team that has won four titles in eight years — is working on a contract that expires in June and there is no extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBC Sports
A's trade Murphy to Braves as part of three-team blockbuster
For the second time this year, the Athletics and Atlanta Braves have made a significant trade. The A's traded coveted catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced Monday. Oakland landed right-handed pitching prospects Freddy Tarnok and Royber...
