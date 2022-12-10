ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown

Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview

Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

What Victor Oladipo had to say after reflecting on events that altered his career in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- About two hours have passed since the Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers in a hard fought 87-82 game Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Victor Oladipo's teammates have showered and fulfilled their media obligations. The first bus carrying Heat players has already left the stadium, likely headed to a local steakhouse...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs beat Celtics in impressive fashion

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first regular-season rematch of last season's NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics was guaranteed to be a battle. It certainly was, and the final outcome might come as a surprise to many. Though the Warriors are the reigning champions, having beat the Celtics for...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

What Draymond thinks Steph's fake viral video says about star

No one in the NBA world could believe their eyes when a video of Warriors star Steph Curry making five consecutive full-court shots quickly went viral last weekend. Except, that's the thing -- people could believe it. That, in and of itself, is just another example of the four-time NBA...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How JP's mom helped develop elite free-throw shooting form

Ask Warriors guard Jordan Poole if he has always been a good free throw shooter, and the “yes” flows from him easily. Just like his pretty shooting form. “Compliments to my mother,” Poole told NBC Sports Bay Area in the latest episode of the "Dubs Talk" podcast. “She told me at a very, very, young age, how am I missing free throws when there’s no one guarding me?”
NBC Sports

What Poole learned from Steph by always asking questions

It helps to have the greatest shooter of all time as a teammate -- just ask Jordan Poole. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," Poole explained that he asks Steph Curry questions "all the time, 24/7" and learns from the four-time NBA champion.
NBC Sports

Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face

The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Unreal confidence: Steph looks away on 30-foot buzzer-beater

The Warriors played an impressive first quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center, and Steph Curry capped the first 12 minutes in style. With time winding down in the quarter, Curry got Celtics forward Sam Hauser on a switch, put some moves on the second-year NBA player and drained a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Wiseman, PBJ, Rollins star in Sea Dubs' win vs. OKC Blue

Four different Warriors youngsters shined brightly in the Santa Cruz Warriors' 122-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue during G League action Sunday. James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones all scored over 20 points in the Sea Dubs' fourth straight win. Wiseman, in his ninth G...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Klay reveals favorite moment in Dubs' huge win over Celtics

Despite Klay Thompson dropping a game-high 34 points in the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, another moment stuck with the 32-year-old. Speaking with reporters after the game, Thompson explained why blocking Celtics star Jayson Tatum less than two minutes into the game stood out to him.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

More mature DiVincenzo embracing first return to Milwaukee

SAN FRANCISCO -- Donte DiVincenzo's introduction to Milwaukee after the Bucks selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft was everything he could have imagined and more. His brother, mother and father -- a lifelong Bucks fan -- all were there. The DiVincenzos flew into...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Wiggs out for Dubs' back-to-back; Draymond probable vs. Bucks

The Warriors will open up their six-game road trip without NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins (right adductor strain) will miss the next two games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and vs. the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the latest NBA injury report confirmed. The 27-year-old will be re-evaluated on Thursday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Grant Williams fined $20K for ball-punching incident vs. Warriors

Grant Williams is literally paying the price for letting his emotions get the better of him Saturday night. The NBA announced Monday it has fined the Boston Celtics forward $20,000 for "hitting the game ball into the spectator stands" during Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
BOSTON, MA

