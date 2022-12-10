Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Related
NBC Sports
Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown
Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.
NBC Sports
Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview
Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
What Victor Oladipo had to say after reflecting on events that altered his career in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS -- About two hours have passed since the Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers in a hard fought 87-82 game Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Victor Oladipo's teammates have showered and fulfilled their media obligations. The first bus carrying Heat players has already left the stadium, likely headed to a local steakhouse...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs beat Celtics in impressive fashion
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first regular-season rematch of last season's NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics was guaranteed to be a battle. It certainly was, and the final outcome might come as a surprise to many. Though the Warriors are the reigning champions, having beat the Celtics for...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Actor Michael Douglas Hoping The Miami Heat Land French Phenom Victor Wembanyama
Actor wants the Heat to make a play for next year's No. 1 pick
NBC Sports
What Draymond thinks Steph's fake viral video says about star
No one in the NBA world could believe their eyes when a video of Warriors star Steph Curry making five consecutive full-court shots quickly went viral last weekend. Except, that's the thing -- people could believe it. That, in and of itself, is just another example of the four-time NBA...
NBC Sports
How JP's mom helped develop elite free-throw shooting form
Ask Warriors guard Jordan Poole if he has always been a good free throw shooter, and the “yes” flows from him easily. Just like his pretty shooting form. “Compliments to my mother,” Poole told NBC Sports Bay Area in the latest episode of the "Dubs Talk" podcast. “She told me at a very, very, young age, how am I missing free throws when there’s no one guarding me?”
NBC Sports
What Poole learned from Steph by always asking questions
It helps to have the greatest shooter of all time as a teammate -- just ask Jordan Poole. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," Poole explained that he asks Steph Curry questions "all the time, 24/7" and learns from the four-time NBA champion.
NBC Sports
Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face
The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
NBC Sports
Unreal confidence: Steph looks away on 30-foot buzzer-beater
The Warriors played an impressive first quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center, and Steph Curry capped the first 12 minutes in style. With time winding down in the quarter, Curry got Celtics forward Sam Hauser on a switch, put some moves on the second-year NBA player and drained a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
NBC Sports
Wiseman, PBJ, Rollins star in Sea Dubs' win vs. OKC Blue
Four different Warriors youngsters shined brightly in the Santa Cruz Warriors' 122-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue during G League action Sunday. James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones all scored over 20 points in the Sea Dubs' fourth straight win. Wiseman, in his ninth G...
NBC Sports
Klay reveals favorite moment in Dubs' huge win over Celtics
Despite Klay Thompson dropping a game-high 34 points in the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, another moment stuck with the 32-year-old. Speaking with reporters after the game, Thompson explained why blocking Celtics star Jayson Tatum less than two minutes into the game stood out to him.
NBC Sports
More mature DiVincenzo embracing first return to Milwaukee
SAN FRANCISCO -- Donte DiVincenzo's introduction to Milwaukee after the Bucks selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft was everything he could have imagined and more. His brother, mother and father -- a lifelong Bucks fan -- all were there. The DiVincenzos flew into...
NBC Sports
Wiggs out for Dubs' back-to-back; Draymond probable vs. Bucks
The Warriors will open up their six-game road trip without NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins (right adductor strain) will miss the next two games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and vs. the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the latest NBA injury report confirmed. The 27-year-old will be re-evaluated on Thursday...
NBC Sports
Report: Crowder nearly traded to Bucks in three-team deal that fell apart (for now)
Remember a few weeks ago when reports popped up saying Jae Crowder was on the verge of being traded, and then… crickets?. What happened? Shams Charania of The Athletic had the details. Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to...
Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs odds, picks and predictions
The Calgary Flames (13-11-3) and Toronto Maple Leafs (17-5-6) meet Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Flames vs. Maple Leafs odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Flames were...
Cassidy Reflects on 2-1 OT Win Over Philadelphia Flyers
The Vegas Golden Knights evened their homestand on Friday night with a much-needed overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
NBC Sports
Grant Williams fined $20K for ball-punching incident vs. Warriors
Grant Williams is literally paying the price for letting his emotions get the better of him Saturday night. The NBA announced Monday it has fined the Boston Celtics forward $20,000 for "hitting the game ball into the spectator stands" during Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
Comments / 0