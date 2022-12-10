Read full article on original website
Monday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Your essential guide to the top fantasy hockey player picks and NHL matchups for Monday, December 12.
Williams believes Purdy's success tied to background, coaching
Nick Bosa isn't the only 49er impressed by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Trent Williams can be added to that list as well. Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer after San Francisco's 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Williams explained how Purdy's experience has helped his transition be smoother than expected.
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Matisse Thybulle discusses physical health, offensive success off the ball
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with a slew of injuries for the majority of November and December as they continue to try and figure it out as a team. After a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the Sixers are sitting at 13-12 despite a ton of injury issues.
Bieksa has strong reaction to Chara's comments about 2011 Canucks
The 2011 Stanley Cup Final was one of the most intense playoff series in recent NHL history. The Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks quickly developed a strong dislike for each other and played seven exciting games that culminated with the Original Six franchise winning its first Stanley Cup championship since 1972.
A's trade Murphy to Braves as part of three-team blockbuster
For the second time this year, the Athletics and Atlanta Braves have made a significant trade. The A's traded coveted catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced Monday. Oakland landed right-handed pitching prospects Freddy Tarnok and Royber...
Gustavsson gets 1st shutout, Wild beat Canucks 3-0
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid. Matt Boldy, Connor Dewar and Sam Steel scored and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild, who were playing for the third time in four nights. Gustavsson, making his 32nd career start, had four saves in the first period, 19 in the second and 12 in the third. Many of the shots he faced were from long range. He made a nice stop on Bo Horvat's deflection on...
NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay...
What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB's big win
After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi's Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy. The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady...
Forsberg: Frustrating loss to Warriors an important reality check for Celtics
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jaylen Brown’s shoes told the story. For the past six months, the Boston Celtics have (quite literally) worn the scars of their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors. They’ve bottled the pain of watching Banner 18 slip away and allowed it to fuel them at the start of a new title quest.
Report: Momentum growing for NFL action against Daniel Snyder
After another bad week for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, NFL owners may be moving closer to a resolution regarding the franchise. A source believes there is growing momentum among owners to force Snyder out if he does not sell first, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Owners could prod Snyder on whether any sale is making progress, and if not, could seek to nudge the process along.
Haason Reddick makes very specific sack history
Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick has made the rounds in recent years. And he’s made an impact at every place he’s been. In getting his tenth sack of the season on Sunday, Reddick became (per the NFL) the first player since the sack became a statistic in 1982 to have double-digit sacks in three straight seasons, with three different teams.
Multiple Sixers in awe of Joel Embiid dropping 53 points on Hornets
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers received another ginormous night from Joel Embiid on Sunday as he scored a casual 53 points on 20-for-32 shooting and he pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Philadelphia to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets at home. This is the second time Embiid dropped at...
Eagles find a three-time Pro Bowl punter to replace Arryn Siposs
The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. Siposs, in his second year with the Eagles, got hurt late in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 48-21 win over the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked.
Patriots take a 20-13 lead on scoop and score by Raekwon McMillan
The Patriots have one offensive touchdown. The Cardinals have one offensive touchdown. Both teams have two field goals. The difference right now is a defensive touchdown by the Patriots. New England scored its fourth defensive touchdown of the season with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter to take a 20-13...
Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' best play Sunday was boring
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. It was the kind of electric performance from Jalen Hurts & Co. that gets a fanbase giddy. Hurts...
Unreal confidence: Steph looks away on 30-foot buzzer-beater
The Warriors played an impressive first quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center, and Steph Curry capped the first 12 minutes in style. With time winding down in the quarter, Curry got Celtics forward Sam Hauser on a switch, put some moves on the second-year NBA player and drained a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
Report: Kuzma, two other players arise as Kings trade targets
The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline still is about three months away, but speculation is rising that the Kings could be in the mix for three players: Kyle Kuzma, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Kings are among four teams keeping an...
Vikings may eventually get their “T-shirt and hat” — and not much more
The Vikings played what quarterback Kirk Cousins called a “T-shirt and hat” game on Sunday. They lost. They’ll keep playing “T-shirt and hat” games, until they finally win one and in turn secure the division title. Eventually they’ll get their T-shirts, and their hats. Which...
