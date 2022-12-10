ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

What Victor Oladipo had to say after reflecting on events that altered his career in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- About two hours have passed since the Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers in a hard fought 87-82 game Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Victor Oladipo's teammates have showered and fulfilled their media obligations. The first bus carrying Heat players has already left the stadium, likely headed to a local steakhouse...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

