FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Friends holds off Buccaneers for state title
The Wilmington Friends school won its second state with a 10-7 victory over the Caravel Buccaneers. The Quakers were in the championship game in 2018, but had some major injuries that created a lopsided loss to Woodbridge. Their last state championship came in 1984 with a 22-12 victory over Claymont. The Quakers were led by the third generation of Tattersall’s ... Read More
Wilmington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
saturdaytradition.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment
Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud on missing Jaxon Smith-Njigba nearly all season: 'It's been really tough'
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second straight season. The Ohio State quarterback came into the year as the favorite to win the award and remained as such for much of the season. But heading into Saturday night, it is USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to hear his name called at the Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
CBS Sports
Delaware vs. Siena: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will stay at home another game and welcome the Siena Saints at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The Fightin' Blue Hens should still be feeling good after a win, while Siena will be looking to get back in the win column.
Woman shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbus metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Newark Delaware
- Whether you are a local or just visiting, you may want to know the best restaurants in Newark, Delaware. Having a place to dine serving fresh, delicious food is essential to many, and these restaurants will help you find that spot you'll love. Klondike Kate's. Located in Newark, Delaware,...
Six Middle Schools in Delco Rank Among Top 100 Highest-Scoring Schools on Eighth-Grade PSSAs
Six middle schools in Delaware County rank among the state’s Top 100 highest-scoring schools on the eighth-grade PSSA (Pennsylvania System of School Assessment) exams, writes Ethan Lott for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The PSSAs are taken by students in grades three through eight. The Pittsburgh Business Times used the...
delawarepublic.org
Major upgrades coming to Kenton Road in Dover
A 15-month construction project on Kenton Road in Dover is about to get underway. The $24 million major renovation project on Kenton Road from Route 8 to Chestnut Grove Road is a major priority for DelDOT. “Really one that’s been needed with all the development that’s been happening out that...
Walgreens, CVS to pay Delaware $43.6M opioid settlement
Delaware stands to receive some $43.6 million from settlements with CVS and Walgreens over their roles in America’s opioid epidemic. In total, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, which will be distributed amongst states and municipalities involved in the litigation. The announcement comes just days after public health officials announced that Nov. 2022 was Delaware’s ... Read More
SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s security cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New security cameras are being installed at a west Columbus apartment complex city leaders have deemed a nuisance. The Wedgewood Village Apartments have a years-long history of violent crime, and now Columbus police will have access to the security feed and be able to watch the apartments in real-time. “This didn’t […]
WHIZ
Zanesville Accident Causes Power Outages
ZANESVILLE, oh – A single vehicle accident caused many to go without power early this morning. At approximately 1:30am Saturday morning, a pickup truck lost control on Sharon Avenue in Zanesville. The truck went across the road sideways before crashing into two utility poles, causing homes to lose power. The utility poles were housing three transformers.
