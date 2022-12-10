ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

Delaware LIVE News

Friends holds off Buccaneers for state title

The Wilmington Friends school won its second state with a 10-7 victory over the Caravel Buccaneers. The Quakers were in the championship game in 2018, but had some major injuries that created a lopsided loss to Woodbridge. Their last state championship came in 1984 with a 22-12 victory over Claymont.  The Quakers were led by the third generation of Tattersall’s ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Wilmington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WILMINGTON, DE
saturdaytradition.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment

Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Newark Delaware

- Whether you are a local or just visiting, you may want to know the best restaurants in Newark, Delaware. Having a place to dine serving fresh, delicious food is essential to many, and these restaurants will help you find that spot you'll love. Klondike Kate's. Located in Newark, Delaware,...
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

Major upgrades coming to Kenton Road in Dover

A 15-month construction project on Kenton Road in Dover is about to get underway. The $24 million major renovation project on Kenton Road from Route 8 to Chestnut Grove Road is a major priority for DelDOT. “Really one that’s been needed with all the development that’s been happening out that...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Walgreens, CVS to pay Delaware $43.6M opioid settlement

Delaware stands to receive some $43.6 million from settlements with CVS and Walgreens over their roles in America’s opioid epidemic. In total, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, which will be distributed amongst states and municipalities involved in the litigation. The announcement comes just days after public health officials announced that Nov. 2022 was Delaware’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIZ

Zanesville Accident Causes Power Outages

ZANESVILLE, oh – A single vehicle accident caused many to go without power early this morning. At approximately 1:30am Saturday morning, a pickup truck lost control on Sharon Avenue in Zanesville. The truck went across the road sideways before crashing into two utility poles, causing homes to lose power. The utility poles were housing three transformers.
ZANESVILLE, OH

