More dispute state’s claims buyer for $21.5 million Laconia deal was properly vetted
When executive councilors questioned the state’s choice of a buyer for the former Laconia State School campus last week, the governor and head of the Department of Administrative Services assured them her professional and financial qualifications had been widely vetted. They said the state’s review committee that chose Robynne Alexander’s $21.5 million offer and massive […] The post More dispute state’s claims buyer for $21.5 million Laconia deal was properly vetted appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Former owner of Maine home health care company pleads guilty in NH to false record charges
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A South Berwick man was sentenced to 12 months in a New Hampshire jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to presenting false records. Michael A. Maggiacomo, 52, the former owner of home health care company Alerion Home Care and Wellness Solutions, entered the plea in Merrimack County Superior Court, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a release.
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
WMUR.com
Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has written a new book about what he calls his family’s very public and painful mental health journey. Broderick discussed his book “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health” at...
ezfavorites.com
Suspected scammer Ian Freeman’s trial continues
CONCORD, NH — The federal trial of Keene resident Ian Freeman continues in Concord. Three men who were bilked out of thousands of dollars testified Monday saying they were scammed out of thousands of dollars by scammers allegedly working in concert with Freeman. Freeman is accused of running a...
Man charged with using Merrimack, NH home in Russian smuggling ring
BOSTON - A man from Merrimack, New Hampshire is accused of using his home as part of a Russian smuggling ring.Alexey Brayman was one of seven people charged in a federal indictment out of New York that accuses them of buying and shipping "millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and vendors" and illegally sending them into Russia since at least 2017.Federal prosecutors said the items include "advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development and other military and space-based military applications."Brayman surrendered to federal authorities on Tuesday.Prosecutors...
WMUR.com
Man in custody after escaping from minimum-security transitional housing, New Hampshire officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Saturday evening that a minimum-security transitional housing resident was back in custody after an escape. Officials said Jason Pedro, 37, was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 6 after he did not return...
WMUR.com
1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
thisweekinworcester.com
Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH
DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
manchesterinklink.com
Man wanted in burglary of Hanover Street business arrested in connection to weekend armed robbery
MANCHESTER, NH – A man wanted in connection with the September burglary at Beeze Tees on Hanover Street was arrested Monday after police sought him out in connection with an armed robbery Sunday at Queen City Market. Jonathan Santiago Martinez, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Dec. 12 after a...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
WMUR.com
Farmington woman accused of assaulting state trooper following arrest
DOVER, N.H. — A woman from Farmington was charged with assaulting a police officer after she was stopped for driving the wrong way on the Spaulding Turnpike early Saturday morning, New Hampshire State Police said. According to a press release, troopers involved in a drunk driving saturation patrol responded...
45-year-old man killed in crash in Hooksett, NH, state police say
HOOKSETT, New Hampshire — Speed appears to have been a factor in a deadly crash that killed a 45-year-old man in Hooksett early Sunday morning, state police said. Kenneth J. Hallam Jr. of Manchester, New Hampshire, died in the crash that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Exit 9, southbound on-ramp in Hooksett.
WMUR.com
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
westfordcat.org
Former Day School teacher passes away
WESTFORD — A longtime Westford Public Schools teacher has passed away. Dr. Carol Shestok, who taught kindergarten through fifth grade at Day Elementary School passed away peacefully on Dec. 8. Shestok, whose legacy includes The Living Lab, a program where Day School fourth grade students were granted adoption of...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested after traffic stop in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — Two people were arrested in Dummerston on Wednesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling over 100 miles-per-hour while committing multiple motor vehicle violations on I-91 south at around 7:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop. Police discontinued pursuit and continued...
WMUR.com
Video: Storm system to bring plowable snow to New Hampshire later this week
A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and chilly days. Snow showers likely overnight and into early Wednesday, then some sun. Clouds increase Thursday as a large wintry storm approaches. This storm likely bring snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
