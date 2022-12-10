ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

northernnewsnow.com

SMOOTH ICE: Duluth volunteer keeps ice rinks operating

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s no surprise to anyone: hockey is big in Minnesota. In Duluth, the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, or DAHA, is trying to produce the next generation of hockey stars. DAHA provides free public skating for kids all across the city, from Piedmont to...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Twin Ports, Hayward, International Falls

Twin Ports- Voting is underway for the 8th annual Christmas Lighting Challenge. There are more than 70 displays in Superior, Duluth, Hermantown and Cloquet. Registration to enter your home or business ends December 12, but those hoping to see the light displays have until December 21 to submit their favorites. Winners will be announced on December 22 at Bentleyville, and top finishers will receive gift baskets to local businesses.
HAYWARD, WI
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Quiet start to an active week

The focus of the forecast remains on a snowy system that will impact mid-week travel. Our Monday is quiet with cloudy skies and rather steady temperatures. Early morning temps begin around 30 degrees, then highs stay in low to mid-30s. We stay on the mild side again tonight with lows in mid-20s, then highs climb to mid-30s on Tuesday under cloudy skies.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Santas running wild in Duluth on Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Don’t be alarmed if you saw a bunch of running Santas out in Duluth Saturday morning, it was all part of the Wild Santa Run!. The 5K was put on by Wild State Cider. All race participants got a 5-piece Santa suit to...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Keeping safe on the ice: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show

Arrowhead’s Ice Fishing and Winter Show only comes once a year and it features a wide variety of new products and accessories. Whether you need a new challenge, or are novel to the ice fishing scene, you will find what you are looking for here. “We cater to the...
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

North Shore residents prepare for significant snowfall this week

A slow-moving weather system is expected to roll across the WTIP listening area in the middle of the week. The snow is expected to begin Tuesday after midnight. Snow is expected to fall most of the day Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday night, an estimated 12” to 16” is expected...
COOK COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead

DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs. At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Clothing drive helps sweeten up the bitter winter

CARLTON, MN. -- The cold weather has settled in the northland which means, for some people, finding warmth can be difficult. “In Duluth, unfortunately, we have a very large homeless population,” store manager of Sweetly Kismet Candy Store, Zoey Trettel, said. “Out of that maybe only half of them make it into shelters at night. What we wanted to be able to do is partner with some of the shelters in Duluth to give back to that.”
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Holiday activities to do in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- Duluth is known as an outdoor-lover's dream. In part for its scenic views of Lake Superior, Canal Park, and the Aerial Lift Bridge. It's also a popular destination for holiday fun.  The port city lights up the holidays for visitors with history, transportation, and dazzling displays. Our trek around Duluth starts with a beautiful snowfall and a visit to the Northshore's most famous home.  The historic Congdon estate features 39 rooms across 5 floors, including 10 bathrooms. Bathrooms that include a shower with 9 sprayers, something still impressive in 2022. Right now, you'll also find 27 decorated Christmas trees. "All of...
DULUTH, MN
blandinonbroadband.org

More details on City of Cloquet Broadband Border to Border Project

Yesterday I posted about the MN Border to Border awards, including the City of Cloquet Broadband project. Thanks to the City of Cloquet for more details…. The City of Cloquet Broadband Project Details The CTC Cloquet project will improve service in the northern part of the City in unserved or underserved areas. The project will pass by 246 homes at a cost of $984,790 funded by.
CLOQUET, MN
B105

Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me

My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Light snow and freezing drizzle end tonight

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 10 , 2022. Light snow and freezing drizzle will end tonight. Up to another inch of accumulation possible in eastern portions of the Arrowhead through early Sunday morning. Roads may be slippery. Areas of fog likely overnight. Visibility may be as low as 1/4 mile in spots. Use caution if traveling tonight.
DULUTH, MN
B105

All About That Quirky Snow Moment In Merry Kiss Cam

You have been hearing a lot about Merry Kiss Cam, the romantic comedy Christmas movie that was filmed in Duluth earlier this year! We have been learning about it since crews rolled into town over six months ago through this moment, when the movie is finally out for the world to see.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Car vs train accident in Superior

At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
SUPERIOR, WI

