Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Witness: 'Aggressive' driving before deadly I-25 crash

FOX31 continues to follow a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 25 in Weld County over the summer. Talya Cunningham reports on what a witness saw that day.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly, fiery 2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead

A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night. A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Northeastern Colorado prepares for heavy snow

The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures

Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures for overnight Monday into Tuesday. Whiteout conditions are possible for some. Kylie Bearse explains.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for hit & run suspect driver

Police in Denver are searching for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the vehicle struck a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue and North Quitman Street. The vehicle is possibly a silver Dodge Journey and is possibly missing the passenger side rear view mirror. The driver sped away from the crash without stopping or leaving information as required by law. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak

Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season

The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Warm before the storm

Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures. Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Cyclist killed in bike vs vehicle crash in Colorado

A cyclist was killed on Friday in a bike vs motorist crash in Denver, according to officials from the Denver Police Department in a tweet. The accident occurred at around 8:30 PM near W 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and closed Sheridan at 37th. Officials announced that the cyclist had been pronounced dead at 9:27 PM.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019

Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
FORT COLLINS, CO

