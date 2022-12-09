ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

kogt.com

Donna Lynn Ener

Donna Lynn Ener, 57, of Bridge City, passed away on December 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 p.m....
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Paul Edgar Dodson

Paul Edgar Dodson, 59, of Orange, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Baptist Hospital. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Bradley. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 5:00 p.m., at Claybar Funeral...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Jr.

Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Jr., 84, of Orange, passed away on December 8, 2022, peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the service...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Cecil Randolph Lawrence

Cecil Randolph Lawrence, 75, of Orange, passed away on December 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at North Orange Baptist Church in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at North Orange Baptist Church in...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Jenkins’ Ornament In Austin

Each district in the Texas House of Representatives has a student from their district create an ornament to put on the tree at the State House of Representatives. This year, Orangefield High School student, Kaitlyn Jenkins, won the honors of creating an ornament that represents our area.
AUSTIN, TX
kogt.com

Carolyn Ann Bean

Carolyn Ann Bean, 72, of Orange, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, at McArthur Heights Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jay Thomas. Born in Houston, Texas, on January 2, 1950, she...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend

BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Carter, Doiron TGCA All-State

Bridge City’s Demi Carter and Taryn Doiron have been selected to the 4A Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Volleyball Team. They join (3A) Hardin’s Josey Rollins as the only players from the area to make the TGCA squad. BC Head Coach Savanah DeLuna said, “What an honor to...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Head On Accident On 62

Around 5:30pm Saturday, authorities were called to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 62 near Hoo Hoo Rd. The DPS Trooper on the scene reported that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was in the turning lane and pulled out in front of a pickup that was southbound on Hwy. 62. Claudine...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night

JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Update Vicious Dog – Burkeville On Sunday, December 4th, 2022: The owner of these dogs was cited and instructed to make the necessary arrangements to contain her dogs. During our investigation we identified the dogs that appeared to be the leaders in the pack. We captured the leader of the pack and took him to the Veterinarian for proper disposition. The owner took another dog as per my instructions to the veterinarian on the same day for the appropriate disposition. The owner was instructed that the remaining dogs must be secure inside her fence and not allowed to get out. Deputies have been checking this residence on a daily basis.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
MERRYVILLE, LA
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
kjas.com

Missing Vidor girl found, man charged in relation to her disappearance

A missing Vidor girl has been found safe and police say a man has been charged in relation to her disappearance. According to Vidor Police, 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart, who has been missing since November 21st, was found on Thursday in the home of 44-year-old John Allen in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Nederland.
VIDOR, TX
12newsnow.com

Peter Rossomando named as next Lamar University football coach

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University has found their next head football coach after Blane Morgan was fired on November 21. Peter Rossomando comes to Beaumont from Charlotte where he served as offensive line coach for the 49ers. The following statement was released by Lamar University this morning. Former NCAA...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing

Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont mom charged in death of 5-month-old baby boy

BEAUMONT, Texas — As funeral services for a 5-month-old Beaumont boy were held Friday afternoon, two miles away his 27-year-old mother was being led in handcuffs to a police SUV after being charged with child abuse in connection with his death. Quenisha Hawkins, 27, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday,...
BEAUMONT, TX

