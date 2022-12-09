Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Donna Lynn Ener
Donna Lynn Ener, 57, of Bridge City, passed away on December 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 p.m....
kogt.com
Paul Edgar Dodson
Paul Edgar Dodson, 59, of Orange, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Baptist Hospital. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Bradley. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 5:00 p.m., at Claybar Funeral...
kogt.com
Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Jr.
Harold Joseph Quebodeaux, Jr., 84, of Orange, passed away on December 8, 2022, peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the service...
kogt.com
Cecil Randolph Lawrence
Cecil Randolph Lawrence, 75, of Orange, passed away on December 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at North Orange Baptist Church in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at North Orange Baptist Church in...
kogt.com
Jenkins’ Ornament In Austin
Each district in the Texas House of Representatives has a student from their district create an ornament to put on the tree at the State House of Representatives. This year, Orangefield High School student, Kaitlyn Jenkins, won the honors of creating an ornament that represents our area.
kogt.com
Carolyn Ann Bean
Carolyn Ann Bean, 72, of Orange, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, at McArthur Heights Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jay Thomas. Born in Houston, Texas, on January 2, 1950, she...
Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicates historical marker in downtown Beaumont to William "Bill" Hall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Saturday ceremony honored a man who is known for putting Beaumont’s music industry on the map. The Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to William G. Hall. Hall is also known as Bill. The marker can be found on Pearl Street near...
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
kogt.com
Carter, Doiron TGCA All-State
Bridge City’s Demi Carter and Taryn Doiron have been selected to the 4A Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Volleyball Team. They join (3A) Hardin’s Josey Rollins as the only players from the area to make the TGCA squad. BC Head Coach Savanah DeLuna said, “What an honor to...
kogt.com
Head On Accident On 62
Around 5:30pm Saturday, authorities were called to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 62 near Hoo Hoo Rd. The DPS Trooper on the scene reported that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was in the turning lane and pulled out in front of a pickup that was southbound on Hwy. 62. Claudine...
Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night
JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
'We are here for everybody': New community center aims to empower Beaumont community, promote growth and positivity
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a new community center that opened in Beaumont hopes it will promotes growth throughout the community. DAR Event Studio held its grand opening Sunday. Dar is the Spanish word for give, and the studio’s owner, Tania Castelan, plans for it to give back to the community.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Update Vicious Dog – Burkeville On Sunday, December 4th, 2022: The owner of these dogs was cited and instructed to make the necessary arrangements to contain her dogs. During our investigation we identified the dogs that appeared to be the leaders in the pack. We captured the leader of the pack and took him to the Veterinarian for proper disposition. The owner took another dog as per my instructions to the veterinarian on the same day for the appropriate disposition. The owner was instructed that the remaining dogs must be secure inside her fence and not allowed to get out. Deputies have been checking this residence on a daily basis.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
kjas.com
Missing Vidor girl found, man charged in relation to her disappearance
A missing Vidor girl has been found safe and police say a man has been charged in relation to her disappearance. According to Vidor Police, 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart, who has been missing since November 21st, was found on Thursday in the home of 44-year-old John Allen in the 3500 block of 10th Street in Nederland.
12newsnow.com
Peter Rossomando named as next Lamar University football coach
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University has found their next head football coach after Blane Morgan was fired on November 21. Peter Rossomando comes to Beaumont from Charlotte where he served as offensive line coach for the 49ers. The following statement was released by Lamar University this morning. Former NCAA...
kjas.com
Work equipment stolen; one item recovered, another still missing
Jasper Police are in investigating after two pieces of work equipment were stolen from a Jasper business. One has been recovered, while the other is still missing. Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the crime occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at Hammer Equipment on Highway 96 North. A...
Beaumont mom charged in death of 5-month-old baby boy
BEAUMONT, Texas — As funeral services for a 5-month-old Beaumont boy were held Friday afternoon, two miles away his 27-year-old mother was being led in handcuffs to a police SUV after being charged with child abuse in connection with his death. Quenisha Hawkins, 27, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday,...
Comments / 0