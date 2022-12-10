ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Fire rips through apartment building in Skokie

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jknK8_0jdr5vB500

Firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in Skokie fire 00:17

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters in Skokie battled through heavy smoke and flames to put out a fire in an apartment building Friday evening.

Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to a three-story apartment building that was on fire at 7645 Knox Ave. – just south of Brummel Street and the Emily Oaks Nature Center.

Video showed flames raging near the roofline of the midcentury building.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remained under investigation Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Worker dies after being trapped by trench collapse in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A worker died Monday night after being left trapped and buried in a trench collapse in a Buffalo Grove front yard.Rescuers spent a frantic few hours Monday evening trying to save the man – identified Monday night as Nikodem Zaremba, 27, of Elmwood Park – but he did not make it.Chopper 2 was first overhead as crews raced into the property in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, crews dug through huge amounts of dirt just minutes after word came in that the worker was trapped beneath tons of dirt...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men shot in Back of the Yards restaurant, both in serious condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving two men injured as they waited for food at a short-order restaurant. It happened at Super Star & Gyros, at 1159 W. 47th St. near Racine Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. Police said two men, ages 24 and 25, were waiting for their food at the restasurant when someone started shooting and they were hit by gunfire. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported there were more than 30 shell casings found on the scene. At least two dozen shots were fired into Super Star & Gyros.Owner Alvaro...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 hurt after shooting leads to crash on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and three other people are hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash on the city's West Side Sunday morning.The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m.Police said a 44-year-old man was inside a vehicle when an SUV stopped near him. Three unknown suspects exited the vehicle and began firing shots in his direction. The victim proceeded to drive away from the scene, at which time striking another vehicle in the 0-100 block of North Cicero. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in critical condition. Three women inside that car were taken to Loretto Hospital from the crash with unknown injuries and in unknown condition.No one is in custody.Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person of interest questioned in mass shooting that killed three in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were questioning of interest Monday afternoon in a mass shooting at that left three people dead and a third critically wounded on the Northwest Side over the weekend.The shooting happened around 2:26 a.m. Sunday at the Vera Lounge, at 3235 N. Central Avenue off School Street in Portage Park.Family and friends of 25-year-old Maria Vera gathered for her birthday celebration inside the lounge. Police said an argument inside the bar turned into a fight that spilled outside in the street – and that was when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle.  Ricky Vera, 50, whose brother owns the bar, was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.  His daughter, Maria Vera, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and was listed in critical condition.  Two of Maria's friends – Mario Pozuelos, 26, of Franklin Park, and Mercedes Tavares, 24, of Chicago Heights – were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both were pronounced dead.  It's not clear what started the fight that led to the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles

NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
NILES, IL
WGN News

Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour

CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 killed, 1 critically wounded in mass shooting outside bar on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead and another is in critical condition following a mass shooting at a birthday party on the city's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.The shooting happened at the Vera Lounge, located in the 5500 block of West School Street around 2:26 a.m. Family and friends of 25-year-old Maria Vera gathered for her birthday celebration inside the lounge. Police said an argument inside the bar turned into a fight that spilled outside in the street - that's when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored SUV.  The victims have since been identified by the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police issue alert of ruse burglaries on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning people to be on the lookout for two men targeting elderly residents in ruse burglaries on the Northwest Side. The burglaries happened during the months of November and December in the Albany and Jefferson Park neighborhoods. Police say one of the men...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities. Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
135K+
Followers
30K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy