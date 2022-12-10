Read full article on original website
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
China tackles medical supply snags, price gouging amid COVID fears
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China said on Saturday it would stop checking truck drivers and ship crew transporting goods domestically for COVID-19, removing a key bottleneck from its supply chain network as a dismantling of the country’s zero-COVID policy gathers speed.
Oil prices rise as OPEC maintains production-cut targets and China's thawing Covid-zero stance sparks hope of demand recovery
OPEC said on Sunday it would stick to the oil production target the group set in October — to slash output by 2 million barrels per day.
Markets optimistic as China eases Covid rules, but experts warn of danger ahead
Amid signs that supply chain woes are improving, economists remain uncertain that China is ready to live with Covid
Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
NBC Miami
Germany's Housing Market Is Facing a Serious Downturn in Prices, Analysts Say
The German housing market has been remarkably strong for decades, but it faces a serious fall in prices over the next couple of years, according to some analysts. House prices will drop up to 25% from peak to trough, forecasts Jochen Moebert, a macroeconomic analyst at Deutsche Bank. The German...
ABC Action News
Used car prices, demand dropping as high interest rates settle in
With interest rates continually rising, the wholesale cost of used cars continues to drop. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Index, costs have dropped about 16% from January. The index uses pricing trends by wholesalers to determine costs. From November 2021 through November 2022, there has been a 12.4% drop in costs.
Crypto exchange Binance freezes withdrawals of stablecoin USDC as rattled investors pull $2 billion in funds
Binance is facing questions over its reserves and reports of an imminent probe by US prosecutors, raising fears about its stability after FTX's collapse.
Hong Kong Home Prices Drop to the Lowest in Nearly Five Years — and the Worst May Not Be Over
Hong Kong's home price index for October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the lowest level for the gauge since November 2017. Hong Kong's home price index for the month of October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the index's lowest level since November 2017.
China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls.
US to double gas exports to UK under plans to clamp down on sky-high prices
The US is set to double its gas exports to the UK under plans to clamp down on rising living costs by weaning Britain off Russian energy.The Prime Minister has pledged that the new partnership to boost energy security, efficiency and affordability will cut prices for Britons and ensure the UK’s national supply can “never again be manipulated by the whims of a failing regime”.The initiative has an “immediate goal” of stabilising energy markets and reducing demand, while seeking to build long-term resilience by accelerating the shift to clean alternatives.This will involve promoting nuclear fuels as a “safe” and “reliable”...
SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto investors
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors. An SEC complaint filed Tuesday alleges that Sam Bankman-Fried raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019 by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets.
China's November imports, exports plunge due to Covid rules
China's imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020, official figures showed Wednesday, as severe Covid restrictions hit the economy hard. Official data last week showed China's factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, as large swathes of the country were hit by lockdowns and transport disruptions.
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
Wall Street falls as US inflation slows but remains hot
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Friday, after a new report showed that inflation is slowing less than hoped just days before Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates again. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%. Smaller company stocks fell even more, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower. The indexes marked their first losing week in the last three. The U.S. government reported that prices paid at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October’s wholesale inflation rate of 8.1%, but it was still slightly worse than economists expected. “There’s a sense that inflation has plateaued, but that said it’s still sticky and the Fed is most likely going to have to push harder,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
Oil prices slump as receding price-cap threat unmasks worsening demand: Kemp
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Global oil prices have tumbled more than 20% as the threat to production from the G7 Russia price cap has receded allowing traders to refocus on the deteriorating outlook for consumption.
