Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Roll Past Baystate
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 18 points, and the Wahconah boys basketball team outscored Baystate 24-0 in the first quarter en route to a 73-26 win on Monday night. Calvet scored 10 of his points in that first quarter. Lucas Pickard backed him up with 17, and Brady...
iBerkshires.com
Eric Rougeau Leads Hornets in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Eric Rougeau scored 14 points Monday to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 47-33 win over Pioneer Valley Christian School. It was a balanced night offensively for the Hornets, who got either four or five points from six different players. Defensively, McCann...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Everett Boys Stymie Opposition in Home Debut
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Michael Ullrich scored 11 points, and the Mount Everett boys basketball team played smothering defense to earn a 56-13 win over the Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School on Monday. Eleven different Eagles put their name in the scorebook. Dominic Germain backed up Ullrich with nine...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Hills Girls Edge Taconic
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. – Mia Zuccalo Monday won a pair of events for the Taconic swimming team in a 92-60 dual meet loss at Taconic Hills. The Thunder took first place in five of the seven individual events and two of the three contested relays. But the Titans filled out...
iBerkshires.com
Field, McGovern Lead Hoosac Valley in Season-Opening Rout
CHESHIRE, Mass.. — It was an easy day back on the court for the Hoosac Valley Boys basketball team as it cruised past Palmer, 91-43, on Monday. It was a dream start to the season for the Hoosac Valley Hurricanes (1-0) as they came out firing on all cylinders in the home opener. They started the game on a 28-0 run, holding Palmer to no points until the 2-minute mark in the first quarter. A bulk of the load was thanks to juniors Joey McGovern and Frank Field, who combined for 24 in the quarter.
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Rallies Late in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The mood was celebratory at the outset on Saturday evening as North County’s high school icers played their first home game under McCann Tech’s banner. The real celebrations came in the third period. John Stack had a goal and two assists, and the...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic's Robitaille Impresses in Bowling Season Opener
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Andrew Robitaille rolled a 265 game and a 502 series Friday at Cove Lanes to lead the Taconic Thunder to a 3-0 win over McCann Tech on opening day for the Berkshire County High School Bowling League. Robitaille’s two-game total was more than 100 pins...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Fourth, Monument's Dargie Wins Title in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. – Broc Healey and Noah Poirier Saturday wrestled to second-place finishes to lead the Taconic wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the Bears Invitational. At 170 pounds, Healey earned four pins to reach the finals before he was stopped by Minnechaug’s Liam Meeker. Division 2...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball Improves to 9-0
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Nate Karren led four players in double figures Saturday as the Williams College men's basketball team beat Springfield College, 72-53. Karren scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed out four assists. Wahconah's Brandon Roughley scored eight points and tied for the team-high with seven boards. Williams...
WNYT
Former college football player from Pittsfield dies of cardiac arrest
A Pittsfield native and former college football player has died – days after going into cardiac arrest when out for a jog, last week. Jake Hescock was running Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper says according to...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield North Pole Calling Program This Week
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Department is continuing its long-standing tradition with the North Pole Calling Program, and Santa Claus will give city children a jingle this week. "You never know what someone or their families may be going through. It may be a tough time...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Fire Departments Awarded Grants
STOW—The Baker-Polito Administration announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. In Berkshire County Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, New Ashford, New Marlborough, North Adams, Peru, Pittsfield, Richmond, Sheffield, Stockbridge, and Williamstown all received grants. "We ask...
Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?
Rockingham leaders are considering whether to hire the region’s largest and longest-serving emergency medical services provider, Rescue Inc., after Brattleboro recently dropped its nearly 60-year contract with the agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?.
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
iBerkshires.com
Veteran Spotlight: Marine Lance Cpl. Gene Gavazzi
ADAMS, Mass. — Gene Gavazzi served his country in the Marine Corps and Marine Reserves from 1983 to 1989. Born in Adams, he graduated from Hoosac Valley High School then went the college route for a couple of years. When riding. home one day, he saw a Marine recruiting...
iBerkshires.com
A New Journey Awaits this Years Larry Murray Award Winner
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association awarded director Daniel Elihu Kramer with the Larry Murray Award earlier this month for his work in community outreach as Producing Artistic Director of Chester Theatre Company. The award was a memorable farewell as Kramer moved on from his position in...
iBerkshires.com
Ventfort Hall Appoints New Board President
LENOX, Mass. — Alice Nathan, formerly Vice President of the Board of Directors at Ventfort Hall, has been appointed Board President. Nathan came to the Ventfort Hall Board of Directors at the suggestion of a former board member more than 15 years ago. She has worn many hats including Chairman of Special Events and more recently head of the Ventfort Hall gift shop.
Worcester parking ban announced, parts of Central Mass. under winter weather advisory as snow flies
WORCESTER — With 2 to 3 inches of snow expected to blanket the city Sunday, a declared winter parking ban will go into effect at 8 p.m. as Department of Public Works and Parks snowplow crews hit the streets. Crews began pretreating road surfaces early Sunday afternoon in anticipation of the snow. ...
iBerkshires.com
Lever Celebrates $1M Mark in Grants, Sustainability Challenge
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Economic development non-profit Lever celebrated a milestone of granting $1 million to entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, and startups recently after concluding its sustainability challenge at Berkshire Community College. GenH of Somerville was victorious over three other companies, securing a $40,000 innovation grant for its hydropower clean energy systems.
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
