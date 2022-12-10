Read full article on original website
Eric Rougeau Leads Hornets in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Eric Rougeau scored 14 points Monday to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 47-33 win over Pioneer Valley Christian School. It was a balanced night offensively for the Hornets, who got either four or five points from six different players. Defensively, McCann...
Ullrich, Fuls Earn Athlete of Week Honors
The winter high school sports season kicks into gear in the next few days, when most of the county’s teams play their season openers. But a handful of teams jumped the gun and started playing games that count on Thursday. Those games produced the usual assortment of standout performances.
Wahconah Boys Roll Past Baystate
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 18 points, and the Wahconah boys basketball team outscored Baystate 24-0 in the first quarter en route to a 73-26 win on Monday night. Calvet scored 10 of his points in that first quarter. Lucas Pickard backed him up with 17, and Brady...
Field, McGovern Lead Hoosac Valley in Season-Opening Rout
CHESHIRE, Mass.. — It was an easy day back on the court for the Hoosac Valley Boys basketball team as it cruised past Palmer, 91-43, on Monday. It was a dream start to the season for the Hoosac Valley Hurricanes (1-0) as they came out firing on all cylinders in the home opener. They started the game on a 28-0 run, holding Palmer to no points until the 2-minute mark in the first quarter. A bulk of the load was thanks to juniors Joey McGovern and Frank Field, who combined for 24 in the quarter.
McCann Tech Rallies Late in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The mood was celebratory at the outset on Saturday evening as North County’s high school icers played their first home game under McCann Tech’s banner. The real celebrations came in the third period. John Stack had a goal and two assists, and the...
Taconic Hills Girls Edge Taconic
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. – Mia Zuccalo Monday won a pair of events for the Taconic swimming team in a 92-60 dual meet loss at Taconic Hills. The Thunder took first place in five of the seven individual events and two of the three contested relays. But the Titans filled out...
MCLA Women Fall to Wentworth
BOSTON -- The MCLA women's basketball team Saturday concluded its first semester schedule with a 52-32 loss to Wentworth Institute of Technology. Wentworth (3-5) jumped out to an early 11-2 lead just four minutes into the game, but the MCLA defense would buckle down and hold the Leopards scoreless for nearly the next nine minutes of play. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers (3-8), points proved tough to come by and Wentworth would outscore the visitors 17-5 in the second quarter and take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
Former college football player from Pittsfield dies of cardiac arrest
A Pittsfield native and former college football player has died – days after going into cardiac arrest when out for a jog, last week. Jake Hescock was running Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper says according to...
Albany College of Pharmacy makes unexpected run to a national championship
The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences women’s soccer team made an unexpected run to the USCAA national championship after making the tournament as the sixth and final seed. Ashley Miller takes us through their journey.
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 11
First Alert Weather Day As The Season’s First Plowable Snowfall Will Occur!. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks at Mount Holyoke College. Updated: 23 hours ago. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley...
Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
Western New England University national leader in ROI
Western New England University (WNE) is a national leader in return on investment (ROI) measures.
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
Clark Screens Short Films Focused on Early Animation
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 pm, the Clark Art Institute presents the first event in its Film and Drawing series, inspired by the exhibition, "Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France." The program includes a series of short films focused...
Veteran Spotlight: Marine Lance Cpl. Gene Gavazzi
ADAMS, Mass. — Gene Gavazzi served his country in the Marine Corps and Marine Reserves from 1983 to 1989. Born in Adams, he graduated from Hoosac Valley High School then went the college route for a couple of years. When riding. home one day, he saw a Marine recruiting...
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?
Rockingham leaders are considering whether to hire the region’s largest and longest-serving emergency medical services provider, Rescue Inc., after Brattleboro recently dropped its nearly 60-year contract with the agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?.
Trash pickup in Westfield delayed due to weather
Westfield residents are being informed by the city that their trash and recycling pickup may be delayed this week due to the snow.
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
Catskill high and middle school relocated to same building
Catskill High School and middle school will be temporarily forced into the same building starting on Monday. The Catskill superintendent tells Newschannel 13 a valve broke, flooding the school’s boiler room. We’re told three boilers and an electrical box will all have to be replaced, which the state’s already...
