Washington State coach Jake Dickert to serve as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach at L.A. Bowl

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
KHQ Right Now
Washington State notebook: Cougs juggling transfers, coaching departures, recruiting trips and bowl prep
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert has mixed feelings about the transfer portal. Over the past two weeks, 12 of his players announced their intentions to leave WSU and joined the NCAA’s version of a free-agency market, which has reportedly claimed more than 1,500 players nationwide since the start of the month.
ifiberone.com
Former WSU coach Mike Leach hospitalized in critical condition
Former Washington State and current Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday and is listed in critical condition after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home. Leach was airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson, Miss. A hospital spokesperson says Leach’s condition...
Paul Mencke Jr, son of former WSU QB, says emotions flowed with Coug offer
PAUL MENCKE JR. was seven years old when his family made the move from Pullman to the suburbs of San Antonio. And while he’s spent the past nine years in the Lone Star State, the highly recruited 2024 safety said the Palouse will always be home. “No matter what,...
KHQ Right Now
Former WSU Head Football Coach Mike Leach hospitalized
JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi medical center. No other information is available on the extent of Leach's condition. Last Updated: Dec 12 at 9:34 a.m5. Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach...
KHQ Right Now
Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker from Tennessee, commits to Washington State
PULLMAN – Washington State's football program secured a commitment Saturday from Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker out of Tennessee. Bohannon, who has yet to receive a star rating from 247Sports.com, chose WSU over offers from Memphis and five FCS suitors. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder earned all-region honors as a senior...
WSU's Lincoln Victor does not mince words on commitment to Cougs
PULLMAN -- Lincoln Victor certainly did not hold back when talking about the transfer portal and being committed to the Cougars. The Washington State wide receiver came to Pullman from Hawaii and says if one is not committed to their current program, they should move on. "When we had that...
KHQ Right Now
Former Washington State coach Mike Leach remains in 'critical condition' after reportedly suffering heart attack
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, remains in critical condition Monday after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his Starkville home Sunday afternoon. A university press release initially indicated Leach was hospitalized due to "personal health issues." Multiple sources told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger...
Post Register
A coho first on the Clearwater
Jerry Smith and his girlfriend, Kim Parsells, were targeting coho salmon during a fishing trip to the North Fork of the Clearwater River at Ahsahka last month. But that was only a means to an end. Their real aim was to see if one of them could land a small piece of Idaho fishing history. They succeeded.
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped
Almost an entire month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 12-16
MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been more than four weeks since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus and a suspect has still not been identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD). The students were killed at a residence on King Road in the early hours of Nov. 13.
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston man arrested after attacking police in hospital
A man from Lewiston is back in jail after attacking a police officer in the hospital. Brown now faces charges for felony battery along with previous manslaughter charges.
pullmanradio.com
City of Moscow to begin Downtown Business District Concrete Cutting project
The city of Moscow will start the concrete cutting project in the downtown business district this Monday. Work is expected to be complete within the course of the week. Start date for this project is contingent on the weather and may extend due to inclement weather. Some noise, dust, and...
koze.com
Local Couple Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Walmart; Merchandise Worth More Than $1,800
CLARKSTON, WA – A couple who allegedly attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart over the past week was booked into the Asotin County Jail Saturday night on theft charges and outstanding warrants. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, 46-year-old Derek Bonnalie was booked on charges of 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, while 41-year-old Brook Hendershott was charged with 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances, Aid/Abet, and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, Aid/Abet.
Comments / 1