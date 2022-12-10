Read full article on original website
Taconic Hills Girls Edge Taconic
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. – Mia Zuccalo Monday won a pair of events for the Taconic swimming team in a 92-60 dual meet loss at Taconic Hills. The Thunder took first place in five of the seven individual events and two of the three contested relays. But the Titans filled out...
Eric Rougeau Leads Hornets in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Eric Rougeau scored 14 points Monday to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 47-33 win over Pioneer Valley Christian School. It was a balanced night offensively for the Hornets, who got either four or five points from six different players. Defensively, McCann...
Field, McGovern Lead Hoosac Valley in Season-Opening Rout
CHESHIRE, Mass.. — It was an easy day back on the court for the Hoosac Valley Boys basketball team as it cruised past Palmer, 91-43, on Monday. It was a dream start to the season for the Hoosac Valley Hurricanes (1-0) as they came out firing on all cylinders in the home opener. They started the game on a 28-0 run, holding Palmer to no points until the 2-minute mark in the first quarter. A bulk of the load was thanks to juniors Joey McGovern and Frank Field, who combined for 24 in the quarter.
Taconic's Robitaille Impresses in Bowling Season Opener
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Andrew Robitaille rolled a 265 game and a 502 series Friday at Cove Lanes to lead the Taconic Thunder to a 3-0 win over McCann Tech on opening day for the Berkshire County High School Bowling League. Robitaille’s two-game total was more than 100 pins...
Taconic Fourth, Monument's Dargie Wins Title in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. – Broc Healey and Noah Poirier Saturday wrestled to second-place finishes to lead the Taconic wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the Bears Invitational. At 170 pounds, Healey earned four pins to reach the finals before he was stopped by Minnechaug’s Liam Meeker. Division 2...
McCann Tech Rallies Late in Home Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The mood was celebratory at the outset on Saturday evening as North County’s high school icers played their first home game under McCann Tech’s banner. The real celebrations came in the third period. John Stack had a goal and two assists, and the...
Williams Men's Basketball Improves to 9-0
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Nate Karren led four players in double figures Saturday as the Williams College men's basketball team beat Springfield College, 72-53. Karren scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed out four assists. Wahconah's Brandon Roughley scored eight points and tied for the team-high with seven boards. Williams...
MCLA Women Fall to Wentworth
BOSTON -- The MCLA women's basketball team Saturday concluded its first semester schedule with a 52-32 loss to Wentworth Institute of Technology. Wentworth (3-5) jumped out to an early 11-2 lead just four minutes into the game, but the MCLA defense would buckle down and hold the Leopards scoreless for nearly the next nine minutes of play. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers (3-8), points proved tough to come by and Wentworth would outscore the visitors 17-5 in the second quarter and take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
Former college football player from Pittsfield dies of cardiac arrest
A Pittsfield native and former college football player has died – days after going into cardiac arrest when out for a jog, last week. Jake Hescock was running Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper says according to...
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
Pittsfield North Pole Calling Program This Week
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Department is continuing its long-standing tradition with the North Pole Calling Program, and Santa Claus will give city children a jingle this week. "You never know what someone or their families may be going through. It may be a tough time...
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
Trash pickup in Westfield delayed due to weather
Westfield residents are being informed by the city that their trash and recycling pickup may be delayed this week due to the snow.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Car vs. pole crash on Nottingham Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Nottingham Street for a car vs. pole accident on Sunday.
Defeating the “cliff effect” could resonate far beyond Springfield (Editorial)
Can a new program in Springfield change the nation? It’s happened before. Basketball, gas-powered automobiles and children’s author Dr. Seuss trace their roots to the City of Homes. Now a new program, designed to get workers off the public dole without setting them back financially, will get a trial run in Springfield.
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
Pittsfield Boys & Girls Club opens skating rink
Public ice skating is returning to the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires on Saturday, December 17.
