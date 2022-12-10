Read full article on original website
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top boys basketball players: U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson looking for titles
Sonny Wilson made a name for himself during his sophomore season, when he had the ball in his hands in the final seconds of multiple games, and made some big shots to help U-D Jesuit to victories, including the Catholic League championship game. Now, Wilson enters his senior season as...
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top boy basketball teams: Experienced Brother Rice should be tough to beat
Birmingham Brother Rice has the experience and talent to be the next Catholic League team to win a state championship, trying to join U-D Jesuit (2016, Class A) and Warren De La Salle (2022, Division 1). Several players have been teammates since their freshman season at Brother Rice, and this...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Maize n Brew
Michigan target, 2024 four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, decommits from Notre Dame
Announced on his Twitter account on Sunday, 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain — who hails from West Bloomfield and is a target for the Michigan Wolverines in the junior class — has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound top-100 in-state prospect committed to Notre Dame in...
Detroit News
Saturday's state basketball: Davis scores 3,000th point but UDM falls in OT
Charlotte, N.C. – Lu’Cye Patterson had 22 points, including the go-ahead basket with 42.2 seconds left in overtime, and Charlotte beat Detroit Mercy 82-80 on Saturday despite a history-making game for the Titans’ Antoine Davis. Davis scored a season-high 36 points, tying his school record of 10...
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
Detroit News
Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University
Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
Namesake for Ypsilanti housing project is ‘up there in heaven smiling’, relatives say
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey struggled to keep Ypsilanti’s Black community in their homes when forces bigger than her threatened to push them out. Decades later, shovels will soon hit the ground on a housing project bearing Dorsey’s name officials hope will give some a first shot at homeownership.
Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
Maize n Brew
Five Wolverines who will be X-factors against TCU
Michigan’s semifinal match-up with TCU is fascinating on several individual fronts because of the extreme stylistic differences between the two teams. The Horned Frogs want to capitalize on chunk plays offensively, and their defense wants to create turnovers. Offensively, Michigan wants to wear teams down for four quarters and make opposing offenses sustain long drives to earn points.
MetroTimes
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
Detroit News
Plans finally move forward to redevelop Northville Downs. Not everyone is happy
Northville — An ambitious plan to redevelop Northville Downs, a 100-year-old racetrack just south of this Victorian village's downtown, is moving forward with more than 400 housing units planned, along with several parks and commercial space, but some local residents still have concerns. After years of public hearings, the...
Jason Carr fired from Local 4 Detroit after complaining about management, report says
WDIV-TV host Jason Carr has been terminated from his job at Local 4, the Detroit News reports, after he complained publicly about station management.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
