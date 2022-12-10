ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ecorse, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University

Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Five Wolverines who will be X-factors against TCU

Michigan’s semifinal match-up with TCU is fascinating on several individual fronts because of the extreme stylistic differences between the two teams. The Horned Frogs want to capitalize on chunk plays offensively, and their defense wants to create turnovers. Offensively, Michigan wants to wear teams down for four quarters and make opposing offenses sustain long drives to earn points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
DETROIT, MI
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy