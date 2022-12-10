ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Video: Building crash, Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 12, 2022

One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school. Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East...
WATERLOO, IA
247Sports

BREAKING: Kansas State lands Iowa transfer Keagan Johnson

After initially missing out on one of the region's premier players in the 2021 class, the transfer portal has given K-State a second chance to develop Keagan Johnson after the former Iowa wide receiver announced on Sunday his intent to play for Chris Klieman's Wildcats beginning next season. A 6-foot-1,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
homegrowniowan.com

West African restaurant makes move in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s definitely not another fast-food joint. Tee’s Liberian Dish uses totally fresh ingredients in its authentic West African cuisine, making the resulting meals worth the wait. The locally owned restaurant opened Dec. 5, 2022, in its new location at 529 Fifth Ave. SE,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 16 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Minnesota

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a women’s basketball game, 87-64, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday with 8,946 fans attending the 8 p.m. game. Iowa guard Kate Martin walked off the court early in the third quarter with an injury after colliding with Minnesota forward Alanna Micheaux before coming back with crutches to courtside in the same quarter. Initial X-rays indicate deep bone bruising, but she will receive a second round on Sunday or Monday.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Armed robbery in Iowa City

A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department

Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant explosion in Marengo could cost around $80,000. Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics. Updated: 2 hours ago. A pilot program in central Iowa...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Basketball Coach Becomes Winningest Coach in Big 10 History

The University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame holds 3 floors of Hawkeye greatness. You'll find hall-of-fame football players, baseball players, field hockey stars, golfers, soccer players, baseball coaches, and even a Director of Physical Education inductee. According to the Hawkeye Sports Hall of Fame, there are 214 inductees (if...
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk

Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
KEOKUK, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football announces team awards following 2022 season

Iowa football is heading to a bowl game after finishing the regular season at 7-5. The team announced some team awards for multiple players on Sunday per The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman. Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta are now officially team captains as well as team MVP’s. Campbell has 115...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo school district to hold hearing over plans for new park

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Community schools will hold a public hearing about plans for a former stadium site. Crews demolished Sloane Wallace Stadium last year. It had been there for 99 years. The district wants to replace it with a playground and other uses for Irving Elementary School. The...
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Murder conviction upheld for Dubuque man in death of his girlfriend

Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant explosion in Marengo could cost around $80,000. Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics. Updated: 2 hours ago. A pilot program in central Iowa...
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy