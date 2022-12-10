ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penny Wong targets Russia over political hitjobs and Iran's 'morality police' with sanctions against 13 human rights abusers

By Australian Associated Press
 3 days ago

Australia imposed sanctions against both Russia and for the first time, Iran, for oppression, arms trading and abuses of human rights.

Foreign minister Penny Wong announced the sanctions on Saturday, adding that Australians 'stand with' citizens of both nations.

The federal government is taking action against Iran's morality police and others after the death in custody in September of Mahsa 'Jina' Amini sparked mass protests.

Australia will impose targeted sanctions on Iran over human rights violations following the death of Ms Amini who was arrested for not wearing a hijab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TQOm_0jdr1HAX00
Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong announced the sanctions against Russia and Iran on Saturday, adding that Australians 'stand with' citizens of both nations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVOCx_0jdr1HAX00
The federal government is taking action against Iran's morality police and others after the death in custody in September of Mahsa Amini  (pictured) sparked mass protests

Nationwide protests erupted in Iran after the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman died on September 16 while in the custody of the state's Morality Police.

Iran's foreign ministry has rejected Western criticism of rights abuses during a government crackdown on the protestors as meddling in Iran's internal affairs and in violation of international law.

Ms Wong announced Australia will impose human rights sanctions on Iran's Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force and six Iranian individuals involved in the violent crackdown on the protesters.

Australia has also announced it will impose human rights sanctions on seven Russian individuals involved in the attempted assassination of former opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jB5Fp_0jdr1HAX00
Australia will also impose human rights sanctions on seven Russians involved in the attempted assassination of former opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Pictured, Vladimir Putin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YISXa_0jdr1HAX00
Australia will impose human rights sanctions on Iran's morality police, the Basij Resistance Force and six Iranian individuals involved in the violent crackdown on the protesters. Pictured, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei

As well, the government has joined international efforts to place financial sanctions on three Iranians and a business related to the design, development and supply of drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

They include three Iranian generals - Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Saeed Aghajani and Amir Ali Hajizadeh - and the aerospace company Shahed Aviation Industries.

'Australia stands with the people of Ukraine and with the people of Iran,' Senator Wong said in a joint statement with Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts.

'We employ every strategy at our disposal towards upholding human rights - ranging from dialogue and diplomacy to sanctions - consistent with our values and our interests.'

In total, the Magnitsky-style sanctions announced on Saturday will apply to 13 individuals and two entities.

The protests in Iran potentially pose one of the biggest challenges to theocratic rule in the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Comments / 0

