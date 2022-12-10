Read full article on original website
Related
Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO
An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Man’s Tongue Amputated in Life-Saving Measure After Being Bitten by Snake
An Indian man is recovering after he had his tongue as a life-saving measure after he was bitten by a poisonous snake. According to the Daily Star, Dr. S Senthil Kumaran, chief physician of Erode Manian Medical Centre, stated the patent, who was from Gobichettipalayam, in the southern Indian province of Tamil Nadu, lost a part of his tongue after it had been severely damaged by the snake venom.
Drunk Man Lucky to Be Alive After Getting Strangled by Massive Python in Viral Video
One Indian man is thanking his lucky stars after barely escaping a python’s deadly coil. According to reports, the man had been drinking before he decided to gamble his life by messing with the dangerous reptile. Currently, footage of his near-death experience is making its rounds on the internet....
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedly
59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr --Photo byFacebook - Daily Mail. This story is so sad, it shatters the heart. Look at that angelic smile. A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, it was authorities believe that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a possible heart attack. Then it is believed that his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. may have perished as a result of starvation.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
1-Year-Old Boy Eaten by Crocodile After Being Snatched From Canoe With Dad
A 1-year-old boy suffered a horrific death on Thursday after an 11-foot crocodile snatched him out of his father’s canoe and ate him alive. The U.S. Sun reports the boy’s father, 45-year-old Moherat, had been tying up the canoe in a bay on the coast of Borneo when the crocodile attacked. Moherat, desperate to save his child, struggled with the giant reptile in a final effort to rescue his son. Sadly, his efforts were to no avail and the crocodile also left the grieving father with multiple injuries.
Videos Show Huge Crocodile Drag Away Child as Dad Fights Back: Authorities
The father reportedly tried to fight off the 11-foot crocodile who then quickly disappeared under the water with his son in its jaws.
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
After being homeless for 40 years, man dies a millionaire and the reason is baffling
Due to this, you should never evaluate a book by its cover. People in the small Swedish town of Skelleftea started noticing this one man wandering the streets constantly in the late 1960s. He was obviously homeless even though he was perhaps in his early 20s.
Chilling Video Shows Ghost Of Patient Who Just Died Returning To Hospital
The eerie footage was all captured by security cameras.
Four-Year-Old Tells Mom His Name Came From the Man Who Found Him "In Pieces"
Kids say the creepiest things...
Dad charged after 2-year-old found dead in home amid 'horrible filth,' blood foaming from her mouth
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TCD) -- A father has been arrested and charged after his 2-year-old daughter was found dead in a home reportedly filled with rotten food and trash. Wichita County Jail records show Garrett Gestes was booked on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. According to the...
Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python
The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Mom urges 9-year-old daughter to undergo plastic surgery on her eyes to look ‘beautiful’
A mother is urging her 9-year-old daughter to undergo plastic surgery to look ‘beautiful’. A Japanese woman has persuaded her young daughter to undergo a double eyelid procedure to make her beautiful. The woman, Ruchi, who was also born with a single eyelid like many other Asians, said that a double eyelid is the ‘beauty standard’.
Toddler will grow up without his mum, 22, after she was struck and killed by a BMW just moments from her house
A young mum has been struck and killed by a car leaving behind her two-year-old boy who now faces a life without his parent. Sharmayne Fisher, 22, was walking to her local 7-Eleven at about 10.30pm on Friday when she was hit by a black BMW hatchback on the corner of Morrison and Farall roads in Midvale, in Perth's east.
Man Discovers Rare Medieval Wedding Ring Worth an Estimated $47,000 While Using His Metal Detector
The intertwined gold band is inscribed in French: “I hold your faith, hold mine” When David Board first found a small gold ring with his metal detector near Dorset, England, he didn't think much of it. Board, 69, had received permission to search a pasture field and as the day came to a close, his detector found something, according to a statement from Mayfair Auctioneers Noonans, who will be auctioning off the ring later this month. Five inches underground, he discovered the ring and popped it in his pocket....
Watch a dad rescue his toddler daughter from coyote attack in broad daylight
A quick-thinking dad rescued his toddler daughter after a coyote tried to drag her away — and the entire scene was captured on home security camera. The attack occurred on the family’s front yard in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills on Dec. 2. In the chilling video, Ariel Eliyahuo is locking his car when a coyote runs up and grabs 2-year-old Ariya, who had just exited the vehicle.
Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa
A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
Outsider.com
607K+
Followers
68K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 2