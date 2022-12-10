Read full article on original website
Supt. Doug Marrah receives warm sendoff at last Ashland school board meeting
ASHLAND — It was outgoing superintendent Doug Marrah's final Ashland City Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, and he was treated to a number of awards and fond farewells. The president-elect of the Ohio Music Education Association, Brian Stevens, stopped by to announce that Marrah had won the...
Mary Poppins Jr. flies into Ashland Kroc Center Jan. 13-15
ASHLAND – Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins JR. is playing at The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Ashland from Friday, Jan. 13 through 15. The “practically perfect” 70-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the classic P.L. Travers stories...
Psychological Science Accelerator, founded by AU professor, wins Einstein Foundation Award
ASHLAND – The Psychological Science Accelerator (PSA), which was founded by Chris Chartier, associate professor of psychology at Ashland University, was selected for a 2022 Einstein Foundation Award for Promoting Quality in Research, as announced Dec. 1. The international honor is presented in three categories — PSA won the...
WRDL: Christmas parade, murder case, school resignation
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart swung by WRDL's studios last Thursday for Ashland Source's weekly segment on The Early Bird's Word. He talked about Ashland's recent Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting where thousands of people came out to watch the holiday-themed festivities and fireworks.
Ashland YMCA receives $50,000 charitable donation
ASHLAND -- The Board of Directors at the Ashland Family YMCA and Molly Riley the CEO would like to thank Armstrong and The Sedwick Charitable Foundation for their $50,000 donation. “The donation will go directly to offset the cost of a generator," Riley said. "We will now be able to...
Ashland's Shop With a Cop has biggest year yet
ASHLAND — Hundreds of families formed a massive line at Ashland's Walmart on Sunday, waiting for an opportunity for their kids to shop with a first responder, free of charge. When they reached the end of the line, Ashland Police Division Detective Kara Pearce, while sporting a pair of...
Malabar Farm hosts candlelight holiday tours Dec. 10 & 11
LUCAS -- You know it's Christmas season in the valley when nearly each room in the historic home at Malabar Farm State Park is decorated with a Christmas tree for the Candlelight Holiday tours. The holiday tours began Dec. 2 and will end Sunday. The tour costs $6 for adults...
Ashland County prosecutor releases November 2022 indictments
ASHLAND — Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell has released an indictment list that included 14 felonies that were issued by a grand jury that met for a day and a half last month. The grand jury issued a total of 22 indictments, eight of which remain sealed, according to...
