The horrible thing is, the mother attack to protect her babies, therefore, the park will have to put the mother and her babies down because of that decision this person made to get out of the car. People don’t care as long as I get that picture the consequences can be devastating.
If tourists are stupid enough to get out of their vehicle in the presence of a wild animal, then the park should BAN the said tourists from entering the park, to protect the wildlife and tourists with a brain from getting hurt.
anyone stupid enough after all the warnings should be banned from EVERY National Park...BAR NONE..... the bears have the right of way so obey the rules and stay in your car...drive slowly and keep your Windows up and your family SAFE.... I have no desire to see you on the 10 :00 news....
Related
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
Tourists Get Out Of Their Cars Just Feet Away From Approaching Mama Grizz And Her 2 Cubs In Yellowstone
WATCH: Bull Elk Charge Sends Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Fleeing for Safety
WATCH: Ignorant Tourist Gets Too Close to Bighorn Sheep To Take Pictures
WATCH: Bull Elk Has Had Enough Of Paparazzi Tourist
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
Eerie shape recorded along Outer Banks was creature rarely seen near beach, park says
Elusive creature spotted on Mauna Loa for first time before eruption. Is it in jeopardy?
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Newly Discovered Wyoming Chickalope is Rare And A Bit Horrifying
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda
Colorado Wildlife Officials Searching for Buck With Huge Fence Pole Attached to Its Antlers
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 51