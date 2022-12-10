MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team used a dominant second half to come from behind and defeat Northwest Missouri State Sunday afternoon, 67-52. The Tigers trailed by as many as nine in the first half before doubling up the Bearcats after the break, 38-19. Fort Hays State jumped out to a hot start, knocking more than half of its attempts in the opening quarter to lead by as many as nine. But the Bearcats were even more efficient, hitting 72.7 percent in the opening frame (8-of-11). Northwest closed the quarter on a 12-2 run to take a one-point lead, 21-20. The Bearcats continued to add to their lead early in the second quarter, going in front by as many as nine, 29-20, after holding the Tigers scoreless for nearly five minutes.Ellie Stearns helped the Tigers break out of the funk with a 3-pointer, helping FHSU close the first half on a 9-4 run to close within four, 33-29.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO