Hays girls' wrestling team 3rd in Great Bend; Zimmerman honored
Hays High finished third at the Christmas Clash that wrapped up on Saturday in Great Bend. The Western Athletic Conference performed well with all five teams finishing in the top six. Dodge City took the top spot followed by Garden City then Hays. Great Bend was fourth and Liberal sixth.
🏀 Dominant second half lifts Tiger women past NW Missouri State
MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team used a dominant second half to come from behind and defeat Northwest Missouri State Sunday afternoon, 67-52. The Tigers trailed by as many as nine in the first half before doubling up the Bearcats after the break, 38-19. Fort Hays State jumped out to a hot start, knocking more than half of its attempts in the opening quarter to lead by as many as nine. But the Bearcats were even more efficient, hitting 72.7 percent in the opening frame (8-of-11). Northwest closed the quarter on a 12-2 run to take a one-point lead, 21-20. The Bearcats continued to add to their lead early in the second quarter, going in front by as many as nine, 29-20, after holding the Tigers scoreless for nearly five minutes.Ellie Stearns helped the Tigers break out of the funk with a 3-pointer, helping FHSU close the first half on a 9-4 run to close within four, 33-29.
🤼 Tigers place 13 at Bob Smith Open
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team hosted the annual Bob Smith Open on Sunday. The Tigers finished with 13 placers, including individual championships from Tereus Henry (197) and Cade Lindsey (174). The Tigers also had three runner-up finishes, one third-place, three fourth-place, three fifth-place, and one sixth-place finish.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men and women take on NW Missouri State Sunday
Radio - KJLS (103.3) #1/1 Northwest Missouri State (8-0, 2-0 MIAA) Sunday, December 11 – 3:30 p.m. After sweeping a six-game home stand, Fort Hays State heads on the road to No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State on Sunday (Dec. 11). The Tigers will put their seven-game win streak overall to the test against the three-time defending national champions at 3:30 p.m. FHSU enters the game at 7-1 overall, 2-0 in the MIAA, while NWMSU enters the weekend at 8-0 overall, 2-0 in the MIAA. The Tigers are receiving votes in both top 25 polls, while the Bearcats have remained the No. 1 ranked team nationally up to this point.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is once again a first-team All-American
Kansas State’s running back is a first-team All-American ... again.
K-State basketball approaches century mark against Incarnate Word
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – In the midst of a six-game home stand, K-State men’s basketball welcomed Incarnate Word to Manhattan on Sunday. K-State played all-around great basketball, dominating the Cardinals in a 98-50 win. The Wildcats (9-1) were in charge from the beginning. Cam Carter hit a three on K-State’s first possession to kick off […]
Western Kan. students on national champion K-State crop team
MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University crops team completed the 2022 fall season by placing first at the Kansas City American Royal Collegiate Crops Contest and second at the Chicago Collegiate Crops Contest in November. The results earned the team a split with Iowa State for the national championship....
NWester: Plainville teenager not alone in going extra mile(s)
As adults, we can all probably reflect on a time when we can point to one person who made a huge difference in our lives. For Cameron Lindsey, that just might be a guy in a lime green shirt who seemed to appear out of nowhere at a most difficult time in a road race.
Driver hospitalized after speeding car hits speed limit sign on Kansas highway
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas driver is in the hospital after his speeding car hit a speed limit sign along a highway in Wabaunsee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, officials were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 1.5 miles south of Wamego with reports of a crash.
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
White Jeep rear-ends car, flees scene in south Salina Friday
Police are looking for a white Jeep that fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in south Salina Friday. A 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 36-year-old Moundridge man was northbound on S. Ninth Street and stopped at the intersection with Belmont Boulevard when another vehicle rear-ended it and then fled the scene, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Junction City man jailed following police chase that ends in fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended when a car fleeing from officers crashed and burst into flames early Sunday afternoon just south of Milford Lake in Geary County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on K-244 highway near N. Gfeller Road. According to...
Reminders for Fort Hays State's fall commencement
Fort Hays State University will recognize approximately 1,100 graduates during its third annual fall commencement Friday, Dec. 16, (in person) and Saturday, Dec. 17, for the virtual ceremonies. Graduates who have chosen to participate in person will be honored in two ceremonies on Friday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. All graduates...
Minor earthquake recorded in NW Kansas on Friday
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Friday evening in southwest Osborne County, near the Ellis and Russell county lines. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 6:16 p.m., KGS reported.
Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
