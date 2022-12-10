Thank you to the Red Wing City Council and mayor for healthy discussion around public art investment policies and for their support of a Percent for Art program in Red Wing. With participation from local artists, educators, developers, residents and city staff, including 127 online and 430 in-person survey respondents, the Red Wing Arts and Culture Commission has developed a five-year arts and culture action plan, called Incubate, that will be presented at the Dec. 12 council meeting.

