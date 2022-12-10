Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls hockey earns shutout victory
Red Wing defeated Mankato West Saturday afternoon at home and did so convincingly. The Wingers outshot the Scarlets 54-6 in a 2-0 win. Grace Handwerk had a multipoint game, scoring the opening goal at 4 minutes, 48 seconds of the first period and later assisting on Allie Roe's goal late in the second.
Myra G. (Moser) Childs
Myra G. (Moser) Childs
Myra G. (Moser) Childs, age 79 of Cannon Falls, died peacefully at The Terrace at Cannon Falls on Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022. A Celebration of Myra’s Life will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings.
Red Wing police reports
Red Wing police reports
A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 17 that windows were broken on a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of West 3rd Street. Items were also stolen from the vehicle (damage value: $550, theft value: $1,500). On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a stop sign at the corner of Bush Street...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: 1972 water line break dries up Red Wing
It was over half a century ago on Dec. 1, 1947, that Glady and Larry “Smitty” Smith took over the Zumbrota dry cleaning business from Lena Bergevin. Fifty years later, Zumbrota Dry Cleaners stands in the same place with Glady still going strong. Zumbrota Dry Cleaners celebrated 50 years in business with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Teen Studio provides creative youth hangout
The Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center is filled with laughter and chatting on Monday nights. From 6-8 p.m. Red Wing Arts retail manager Ashley Andrews hosts an open studio for teens 13 and older to come and get creative. “We started in August and any teens can come...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pepie Insight: Treatment of thin soil layer affects Lake Pepin
As we attempt to approach and restore damages to some of the complex ecological systems our massive watershed encompasses, walls are breaking down between scientific disciplines – with compelling results. One such new field of study combines geology, hydrology and the many sciences that contribute to understanding soils, most...
Letter: Thanks for arts support
Letter: Thanks for arts support
Thank you to the Red Wing City Council and mayor for healthy discussion around public art investment policies and for their support of a Percent for Art program in Red Wing. With participation from local artists, educators, developers, residents and city staff, including 127 online and 430 in-person survey respondents, the Red Wing Arts and Culture Commission has developed a five-year arts and culture action plan, called Incubate, that will be presented at the Dec. 12 council meeting.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Policy Project aims to improve city policies
In Red Wing, an advisory team has been working for the last two years on a Policy and Practice Project to improve city policies to be more inclusive. During the Monday, Nov. 28, City Council meeting, Community Engagement Facilitator Michelle Leise provided the council with an the team’s summary report before the project concludes at the end of.
