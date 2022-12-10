Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Orange City Unity Christian takes victory lap past Akron-Westfield 79-56
Orange City Unity Christian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 79-56 win over Akron-Westfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 1, Orange City Unity Christian squared off with LeMars in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by...
Sioux City Journal
Orange City Unity Christian manhandles Akron-Westfield 68-33
Orange City Unity Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Akron-Westfield during a 68-33 blowout on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 2, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Orange City Unity Christian took...
Sioux City Journal
Kingsley-Pierson stops Alta-Aurelia in snug affair 48-42
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching Alta-Aurelia 48-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 12. The last time Kingsley-Pierson and Alta-Aurelia played in a 69-29 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Sioux City Journal
Hinton rides to cruise-control win over Lawton-Bronson 67-24
It would have taken a herculean effort for Lawton-Bronson to claim this one, and Hinton wouldn't allow that in a 67-24 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. The last time Hinton and Lawton-Bronson played in a 58-35 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here. In...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, OA-BCIG finish 3-4 and Maquoketa takes 6th in Class II Contemporary, while Glenwood Color Guard is 5th
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished third in Class II Contemporary, OA-BCIG was right behind in fourth place and Maquoketa took sixth on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Glenwood captured fifth place in Class II Color Guard, receiving 323.5 points....
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Davenport Assumption is state runner-up, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan also compete in Class V Jazz
Davenport Assumption placed second in Class V Jazz on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton took sixth and Bishop Heelan was 11th at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Assumption received 370 points from the four-judge panel, taking second behind Dubuque Wahlert...
Sioux City Journal
Area girls basketball roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton gets past Sioux City North, East beats West
SIOUX CITY -- Alexandra Flattery and Trishelle Miller scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, as Sioux City East rolled past Sioux City West, 69-36, Thursday night in girls basketball action. East took a 19-14 lead after the first quarter and expanded their margin to 41-23 at halftime. Kiah Davis had...
Sioux City Journal
Area boys basketball roundup: SB-L rolls over North; East beats past West, Heelan tops Western
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Dylon Schaap scored 19 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 56-25 win over Sioux City North in a boys high school basketball game Friday night. The Warriors jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and increased their margin to 29-14 at halftime and 44-20 at the end of three quarters.
Sioux City Journal
Beaumier-Beals
Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
Ashley Homestore, Furniture Mart coming to Siouxland mall
Furniture Mart and an Ashley Homestore will occupy both floors of the former Younker's store in the mall. The
Sioux City Journal
Gunshot noises played over loudspeaker at Briar Cliff dorm causes commotion early Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker. Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, "multiple calls" were received from Alverno Hall, a dormitory at...
Radio Iowa
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
siouxcountyradio.com
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man
A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City school nonprofit director to be employed by the district, but paid by the foundation
SIOUX CITY – The executive director of the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will be employed by the Sioux City Community School District, but it won't cost the district. The move is aimed at saving the foundation money on accounting, payroll and benefits, said school board president Dan Greenwell during Monday's school board meeting.
Sioux City Journal
Longtime Nebraska lawmaker from South Sioux City dies at 90
As a young military man, Leo “Pat” Engel could have chosen a career in the Central Intelligence Agency. Instead, he returned to his hometown of South Sioux City, where he spent a lifetime selling insurance and serving his community and state. He held numerous elected public offices and volunteer positions, including 15 years in the Nebraska Legislature.
Sioux City Journal
2022 Little Yellow Dog, Cadi, goes for $12,200 to former Wells employee at Goodfellows auction
SIOUX CITY — While driving to the 2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa resident Bob Campbell knew he didn't want to leave without this year's dog, Cadi, in tow. What Campbell couldn't have known is how...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
Sioux City Journal
Delores Bogenrief
Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday today with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
