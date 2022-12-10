ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Sioux City Journal

Orange City Unity Christian takes victory lap past Akron-Westfield 79-56

Orange City Unity Christian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 79-56 win over Akron-Westfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 1, Orange City Unity Christian squared off with LeMars in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Orange City Unity Christian manhandles Akron-Westfield 68-33

Orange City Unity Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Akron-Westfield during a 68-33 blowout on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 2, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Orange City Unity Christian took...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Kingsley-Pierson stops Alta-Aurelia in snug affair 48-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching Alta-Aurelia 48-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 12. The last time Kingsley-Pierson and Alta-Aurelia played in a 69-29 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here. You're...
AURELIA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hinton rides to cruise-control win over Lawton-Bronson 67-24

It would have taken a herculean effort for Lawton-Bronson to claim this one, and Hinton wouldn't allow that in a 67-24 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. The last time Hinton and Lawton-Bronson played in a 58-35 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here. In...
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, OA-BCIG finish 3-4 and Maquoketa takes 6th in Class II Contemporary, while Glenwood Color Guard is 5th

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished third in Class II Contemporary, OA-BCIG was right behind in fourth place and Maquoketa took sixth on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Glenwood captured fifth place in Class II Color Guard, receiving 323.5 points....
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Beaumier-Beals

Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon

Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
IOWA STATE
siouxcountyradio.com

Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man

A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Longtime Nebraska lawmaker from South Sioux City dies at 90

As a young military man, Leo “Pat” Engel could have chosen a career in the Central Intelligence Agency. Instead, he returned to his hometown of South Sioux City, where he spent a lifetime selling insurance and serving his community and state. He held numerous elected public offices and volunteer positions, including 15 years in the Nebraska Legislature.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Delores Bogenrief

Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday today with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA

