Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO