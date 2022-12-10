Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing police reports
A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 17 that windows were broken on a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of West 3rd Street. Items were also stolen from the vehicle (damage value: $550, theft value: $1,500). On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a stop sign at the corner of Bush Street...
gophersports.com
Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota
University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
redlakenationnews.com
Northern Minnesota native wins global photography award
EDINA, Minn. - As a photographer, Cynthia Dickinson knows full well how sunlight at certain times of day, the golden hours at sunrise and sunset, can make magic. But Dickinson has also found magic in darkness, or at least very low light. Dickinson's rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely,...
Watch Dan Hanger Face Another Comedy Of Errors Live On Duluth’s FOX 21 News
I've said it before and it continues to ring true today. Dan Hanger, the lead anchor for FOX 21 in Duluth, is one of a kind. He continues to have a unique, irreverent approach to the nightly local 9:00 p.m. newscast in Duluth. That approach has created truly memorable moments,...
boreal.org
Car vs train accident in Superior
At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
MnDOT: Crews are monitoring conditions and preparing for upcoming storm
MINNEAPOLIS — With a winter storm moving into the Twin Cities this week, businesses like Tom Thomson's hardware store are now hoping a potential snowstorm brings big business. "I've been here for 18 years, and the shop has been here since 1912," he said. "We sell a lot more...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Myra G. (Moser) Childs
Myra G. (Moser) Childs, age 79 of Cannon Falls, died peacefully at The Terrace at Cannon Falls on Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022. A Celebration of Myra’s Life will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: 1972 water line break dries up Red Wing
It was over half a century ago on Dec. 1, 1947, that Glady and Larry “Smitty” Smith took over the Zumbrota dry cleaning business from Lena Bergevin. Fifty years later, Zumbrota Dry Cleaners stands in the same place with Glady still going strong. Zumbrota Dry Cleaners celebrated 50 years in business with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 6.
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
FOX 21 Online
‘Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is taking the state this spring at the DECC’s Symphony Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DECC and Ticketmaster. The interactive show, which is based off the popular television show...
Duluth Residents Encouraged To Enter Stormwater Protection Contest
Have ideas on how Twin Ports residents can better protect area lakes - including Lake Superior - from stormwater runoff? The Regional Stormwater Protection Team (RSPT) wants to know. And - you just could win prizes for your contributions. The City of Duluth is inviting people to submit their ideas...
WTIP
North Shore residents prepare for significant snowfall this week
A slow-moving weather system is expected to roll across the WTIP listening area in the middle of the week. The snow is expected to begin Tuesday after midnight. Snow is expected to fall most of the day Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday night, an estimated 12” to 16” is expected...
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
All About That Quirky Snow Moment In Merry Kiss Cam
You have been hearing a lot about Merry Kiss Cam, the romantic comedy Christmas movie that was filmed in Duluth earlier this year! We have been learning about it since crews rolled into town over six months ago through this moment, when the movie is finally out for the world to see.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead
DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
Somebody Dumped Over 100 Tires On A Minnesota Road, Police Looking For Answers
Authorities are looking for answers as to who left a bunch of tires on a road in Minnesota. Who leaves a bunch of tires on a road? Well, that is exactly the question that the Forest Lake Police Department is trying to answer. They shared a photo on their Facebook page of over 10 tires just laying on the road.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me
My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
Comments / 0