Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Out Indefinitely Because of Knee, Hamstring Injuries

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber for an extended period of time because of multiple injuries. The team announced Kleber tore his right hamstring during practice Tuesday, and he has no timetable to return. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kleber also sprained his right knee.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After December 15

The Detroit Pistons have been an unlikely source for fantasy basketball waiver-wire pickups this season. Alec Burks is the latest name to get on a hot streak from within the Detroit lineup. The former New York Knicks player is averaging 13.3 points per game in December, and he could turn...
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

Fresh Trade Target List for Every NBA Team

The NBA trade market is open for business. While teams weren't restricted from wheeling and dealing before, the arrival of Dec. 15 carries significance on multiple fronts. It not only means that most players who signed deals this offseason are now trade-eligible, but it also means enough time has passed for franchises to be able to assess what their teams can accomplish.
Bleacher Report

Latest NBA Intel on Trade-Season Storylines

Trade season unofficially kicks off on December 15, with most recently signed free agents available for deals. The wide-open standings in the Western Conference should encourage more buyers. A few teams in the East may take steps to challenge the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks, but the conference may have more sellers.
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Says Steph Curry, Warriors Let Refs 'Get to Them' in Loss vs. Bucks

The Golden State Warriors are an experienced team used to overcoming adversity, so seeing the reigning NBA champions lose their composure isn't a typical occurrence. However, that's exactly what happened to the Warriors in Tuesday's 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Golden State grew frustrated with the referees early in the game and never recovered, trailing by as many as 26 in the blowout.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson Signing Looks Like a Home Run

For as much as the New York Knicks remain steeped in uncertainty, both now and over the long term, they have finally found a stabilizing force to ferry them through whatever unknowns still await. The Knicks' steadying lifeline just so happens to be the "non-star" they "overpaid" during the 2022...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Bulls Ripped by Fans, NBA Twitter for OT Performance in Loss vs. Knicks

The Chicago Bulls fought to force overtime against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at United Center, but an ugly OT performance resulted in Billy Donovan's squad losing 128-120. With the game tied at 117 after four quarters, the Bulls managed to score just three points in overtime. DeMar DeRozan...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's 3 Highest-Paid Players

How an NBA team spends its money is often crucial to the franchises' overall success, as bloated contracts can fill up the cap sheet and leave little room for premier talent. For this exercise we're looking at the top-three highest paid players on every NBA team and examining how each is performing this season. Grades will be based on players' production vs. their salary, so someone averaging 15 points per game and making $15 million will naturally be scored higher than someone chipping in the same amount of points yet making far more, for example.
Bleacher Report

NBA Fans Troll Jayson Tatum, Celtics for Getting Blown Out by Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 51 points, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 113-93 blowout win over the Boston Celtics on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Leonard, in his best game since returning from an ACL injury that cost him all of last season, finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists while making all but two of his 12 shot attempts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Pistons' Aren't Eager to Trade Bojan Bogdanović; Saddiq Bey 'Gettable'

The Detroit Pistons reportedly have differing views on the availability of Bojan Bogdanović and Saddiq Bey on the trade market. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of multiple teams to have shown interest in Bogdanović, even offering a future protected first-round pick, but the Pistons seemingly want to keep him in hopes of "turning a corner" over the next year.
DETROIT, MI

