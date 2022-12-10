Agent Rich Paul never believed the "injury prone" narrative surrounding Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. "Over the last couple years, he's had some really freak situations," Paul said of Davis, per Sam Schube of GQ. "Guy gets pushed into his knee. And then I think the one before that, or the year before that, was a hamstring or a groin, whatever it was. Those are the things that happen when you play the sport. People act like, 'Oh, he's just hoping to go out and get injured.' Or, 'The guy don't want to play.' It's stupidity at times, but that's what comes with it."

