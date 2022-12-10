ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Best Available NBA Free Agents For Teams Refusing to Tank

This past summer's NBA free-agency period was a little different than most. With very little cap space available throughout the league, several teams were limited to exceptions and sign-and-trades as their only avenues to landing new talent. That squeezed a lot of players, including some high-profile ones, out of the...
Bleacher Report

Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of the Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Mid-December marks an increase in trade talk around the NBA, as the majority of summer's free-agency signings will now be eligible for relocation. We're also less than two months away from the trade deadline and roughly a third of the way through the regular season, meaning contenders' needs are becoming clearer by the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 9

The time may have finally come for fantasy basketball players to trust Jonathan Kuminga. The second-year player for the Golden State Warriors experienced an increase in court time over the last few weeks as the team tries to work out its struggles with the second unit. Kuminga's two-week stretch is...
Bleacher Report

Woj: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Shin Injury

The second NBA season of promising young star Cade Cunningham has come to an early end. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons guard will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin. He's been out of action with the injury since Nov. 9. Per that report, "Cunningham took a...
DETROIT, MI
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

What Victor Oladipo had to say after reflecting on events that altered his career in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- About two hours have passed since the Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers in a hard fought 87-82 game Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Victor Oladipo's teammates have showered and fulfilled their media obligations. The first bus carrying Heat players has already left the stadium, likely headed to a local steakhouse...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Paul Silas Dies at 79; College Basketball Hall of Famer Won 3 NBA Championships

Former NBA star, College Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime NBA coach Paul Silas died on Sunday. He was 79. The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.<br><br>Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/EOMSjv23t5">pic.twitter.com/EOMSjv23t5</a>
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Got Carried Away' on Game-Ending Dunk vs. Suns

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sent a message with a game-ending dunk in Friday's 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns:. The Suns seemingly took offense to the big dunk when the game was already decided on Friday, with Chris Paul and Cameron Payne among those arguing with Pelicans players after the final whistle.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns, Rockets, Bucks Discussed 3-Team Trade Involving Jae Crowder

The Milwaukee Bucks remain in discussion to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting one potential three-way trade involving the Houston Rockets. "Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Rich Paul on Criticism of Lakers' Anthony Davis: He's Faced 'Really Freak' Situations

Agent Rich Paul never believed the "injury prone" narrative surrounding Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. "Over the last couple years, he's had some really freak situations," Paul said of Davis, per Sam Schube of GQ. "Guy gets pushed into his knee. And then I think the one before that, or the year before that, was a hamstring or a groin, whatever it was. Those are the things that happen when you play the sport. People act like, 'Oh, he's just hoping to go out and get injured.' Or, 'The guy don't want to play.' It's stupidity at times, but that's what comes with it."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Miami Expected to Have 'Re-Energized Pursuit' of Jae Crowder Trade

The Miami Heat are "expected to have a re-energized pursuit" of the Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania also reported the Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would've sent Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Atlanta Hawks have also shown interest in the 32-year-old forward.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Lakers Shouldn't Pursue Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Despite Latest NBA Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers notched a 124-117 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, thanks to strong performances by LeBron James (35 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Anthony Davis (34, 15 and seven). L.A. has now won six of its last 10, and while the Lakers are just 11-15,...

