Bleacher Report
Best Available NBA Free Agents For Teams Refusing to Tank
This past summer's NBA free-agency period was a little different than most. With very little cap space available throughout the league, several teams were limited to exceptions and sign-and-trades as their only avenues to landing new talent. That squeezed a lot of players, including some high-profile ones, out of the...
Bleacher Report
Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of the Latest NBA Trade Rumors
Mid-December marks an increase in trade talk around the NBA, as the majority of summer's free-agency signings will now be eligible for relocation. We're also less than two months away from the trade deadline and roughly a third of the way through the regular season, meaning contenders' needs are becoming clearer by the day.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 9
The time may have finally come for fantasy basketball players to trust Jonathan Kuminga. The second-year player for the Golden State Warriors experienced an increase in court time over the last few weeks as the team tries to work out its struggles with the second unit. Kuminga's two-week stretch is...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Shin Injury
The second NBA season of promising young star Cade Cunningham has come to an early end. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons guard will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin. He's been out of action with the injury since Nov. 9. Per that report, "Cunningham took a...
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum's MVP Credentials Questioned by Celtics Fans After Loss to Warriors
The Boston Celtics failed to exorcise their demons against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at Chase Center in their first meeting since the 2022 NBA Finals. Golden State defeated Boston 123-107 to move to 14-13 on the season, while the Celtics dropped to 21-6. In a game where...
What Victor Oladipo had to say after reflecting on events that altered his career in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS -- About two hours have passed since the Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers in a hard fought 87-82 game Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Victor Oladipo's teammates have showered and fulfilled their media obligations. The first bus carrying Heat players has already left the stadium, likely headed to a local steakhouse...
Bleacher Report
Paul Silas Dies at 79; College Basketball Hall of Famer Won 3 NBA Championships
Former NBA star, College Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime NBA coach Paul Silas died on Sunday. He was 79. The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.<br><br>Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/EOMSjv23t5">pic.twitter.com/EOMSjv23t5</a>
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Is a Legit MVP Candidate, and the Pelicans Are Legit Contenders
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans did more than break an unwritten (and probably unnecessary) rule over the weekend. They signaled their arrival to the bona fide contenders tier with back-to-back wins over the Phoenix Suns that solidified their position atop the Western Conference. As time wound down in...
Bleacher Report
Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Got Carried Away' on Game-Ending Dunk vs. Suns
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sent a message with a game-ending dunk in Friday's 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns:. The Suns seemingly took offense to the big dunk when the game was already decided on Friday, with Chris Paul and Cameron Payne among those arguing with Pelicans players after the final whistle.
Bleacher Report
Agent: Brittney Griner Held Basketball Workout; WNBA Star Doing 'Really, Really Well'
Phoenix Mercury star center Brittney Griner dunked as part of a light basketball workout at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio on Sunday and is doing "really, really well" after returning to the United States, agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Colas said the seven-time WNBA All-Star hasn't...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns, Rockets, Bucks Discussed 3-Team Trade Involving Jae Crowder
The Milwaukee Bucks remain in discussion to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting one potential three-way trade involving the Houston Rockets. "Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round...
Bleacher Report
Rich Paul on Criticism of Lakers' Anthony Davis: He's Faced 'Really Freak' Situations
Agent Rich Paul never believed the "injury prone" narrative surrounding Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. "Over the last couple years, he's had some really freak situations," Paul said of Davis, per Sam Schube of GQ. "Guy gets pushed into his knee. And then I think the one before that, or the year before that, was a hamstring or a groin, whatever it was. Those are the things that happen when you play the sport. People act like, 'Oh, he's just hoping to go out and get injured.' Or, 'The guy don't want to play.' It's stupidity at times, but that's what comes with it."
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Expected to Have 'Re-Energized Pursuit' of Jae Crowder Trade
The Miami Heat are "expected to have a re-energized pursuit" of the Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania also reported the Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would've sent Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Atlanta Hawks have also shown interest in the 32-year-old forward.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Shouldn't Pursue Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Despite Latest NBA Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers notched a 124-117 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, thanks to strong performances by LeBron James (35 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Anthony Davis (34, 15 and seven). L.A. has now won six of its last 10, and while the Lakers are just 11-15,...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Hawks Not Interested in Joe Harris in John Collins Trade Package
The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly uninterested in taking on Joe Harris' contract in John Collins trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Nets are among several teams that have reached out to Atlanta as the Collins market takes shape. The Hawks have...
