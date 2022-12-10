ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person is dead following a shooting in Gallia Co.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. According to Sheriff Matt Champlin, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon regarding a shooting along Route 7 South. Deputies, reports say, arrived on the scene, and found the victim,...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a missing girl. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, deputies got a tip about Takya Johnson, 17, who left her home on Monroe Street in Mount Hope. Johnson was last seen wearing red Grinch pants and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Investigation underway following fatal fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Meadow Bridge man dies in fatal Route 60 accident

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One man from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County died as a result of a fatal car accident on Route 60 in Greenbrier County. According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received calls of an accident on Route 60 near Rainelle around 6 PM on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

CFD release fire victim’s name

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fire investigators in Charleston say the man who died in a Sunday morning fire was a homeless resident. The house that caught on fire on Madison Street was supposed to have been vacant. Investigators said Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, was pulled from the burning house. He...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County murder trials get bumped to 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man and woman charged in a 2021 murder in Kanawha County won’t go on trial until 2023. Michael Wayne Smith, 43, and Virginia Marie Smith (not related), 30, appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard in separate hearings Monday morning. They were scheduled to go on trial Monday in connection with the death of Cheyenne Johnson.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff’s department reports phone scam

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after the third time he was caught allegedly driving under the influence. According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence. After an investigation, authorities charged […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

17-year-old missing in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 17-year-old. Takya Johnson was last seen wearing red Grinch pants and a long-sleeved shirt. She was last seen leaving her residence on Monroe St. in Mount Hope on Dec. 11 at around 9 p.m. Anyone with information […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

