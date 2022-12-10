Read full article on original website
One person is dead following a shooting in Gallia Co.
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. According to Sheriff Matt Champlin, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon regarding a shooting along Route 7 South. Deputies, reports say, arrived on the scene, and found the victim,...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking man seen in Kenna, West Virginia, area
KENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is looking for the man pictured below. JCSO says they want to question the man about a theft and destruction incident that occurred in the area of Kenna, West Virginia. JCSO asks anyone with information to call their office at (304) 373-2290 or […]
West Virginia man sentenced for driving into police cruiser, destroying gates at CAMC
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was found guilty on charges stemming from an incident during which he hit a police cruiser was sentenced on Monday in Kanawha County court. 46-year-old Larry Hamrick, of Charleston, will serve three to ten years in prison, and he will get credit for time served. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s […]
WSAZ
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a missing girl. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, deputies got a tip about Takya Johnson, 17, who left her home on Monroe Street in Mount Hope. Johnson was last seen wearing red Grinch pants and […]
Ohio man dead after domestic shooting
It is alleged that the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.
Deputies: West Virginia man in hospital after accidentally shooting himself
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say a Fayette County man was sent to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself while possibly intoxicated in Oak Hill, West Virginia, on Friday night. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobile Home Park just before midnight and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot […]
WDTV
Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
wchsnetwork.com
Investigation underway following fatal fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
WVNT-TV
Meadow Bridge man dies in fatal Route 60 accident
RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One man from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County died as a result of a fatal car accident on Route 60 in Greenbrier County. According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received calls of an accident on Route 60 near Rainelle around 6 PM on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022.
wchsnetwork.com
Metro News
Kanawha County murder trials get bumped to 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man and woman charged in a 2021 murder in Kanawha County won’t go on trial until 2023. Michael Wayne Smith, 43, and Virginia Marie Smith (not related), 30, appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard in separate hearings Monday morning. They were scheduled to go on trial Monday in connection with the death of Cheyenne Johnson.
1 person injured after car crashes into embankment in Salisbury Township, Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH — The Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says crews were on the scene of a one-vehicle accident with injuries in the Rocksprings area of Salisbury Township, Ohio. The incident happened Sunday around 10:44 a.m. on State Route 33 Eastbound near the overpass in Rocksprings, PFD says. The driver was able to get out […]
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
WSAZ
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after the third time he was caught allegedly driving under the influence. According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence. After an investigation, authorities charged […]
17-year-old missing in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 17-year-old. Takya Johnson was last seen wearing red Grinch pants and a long-sleeved shirt. She was last seen leaving her residence on Monroe St. in Mount Hope on Dec. 11 at around 9 p.m. Anyone with information […]
Fayette County man accidentally shoots himself in the head, may have been intoxicated
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An accidental gunshot leaves one Fayette County man in the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just before midnight on December 9, 2022, deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobil Home Park in Oak Hill for a male...
