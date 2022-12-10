ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Two SFCC Soccer Players Earn MCCAC All-Conference Recognition

The Missouri Community Conference Athletic Conference (MCCAC) awarded postseason honors for two State Fair Community College Roadrunners soccer student-athletes. Sophomore Kenzo Florio of Brazil was named to the MAACA First Team. Sophomore Leonardo Camatta of Brazil was named to the MCCAC Second Team. The awards are voted on by coaches in the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference.
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
SFCC Instructor Kaila Todd Receives National Award

State Fair Community College Communication Instructor Kaila Todd was awarded the Dr. Bob Derryberry Award by Pi Kappa Delta, a national speech and debate honor society, during the National Communication Association conference that was held Nov. 19 in New Orleans. Todd is SFCC’s Speech and Debate Team coach and led...
Funeral Announcements for December 13, 2022

A memorial service for Gertrude Claudette Stoner, 89, will be held at Camp Branch Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Dec. 17. Arrangements are in care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Doris Marie (Smith) Mergen, 72, of Sedalia, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
S-C HOSA Chapter Advances Heart Health

Smith-Cotton High School HOSA members conducted a "Heart Healthy" service project at Sedalia Middle School over the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. HOSA-Future Health Professionals is an organization for students interested in the medical field. Each day, S-C HOSA members met with fifth graders during their physical education...
Public Invited to First Community Fitness Night

The medical staff at Bothwell Regional Health Center will host a free community fitness night from 6 to 9 pm Dec. 29 at Heckart Community Center. The public is invited to attend to use the facility and learn about health topics. There are almost 100 members of the medical staff,...
Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
Kid Konnection Announces Operation Change Under CHS

Kid Konnection, 509 South State Fair Blvd., formally announced on Nov. 17, that it will operate under Center for Human Services (CHS) as, The Dawn Compton Early Learning Center. Since 1955, CHS has been dedicated to serving children and families in the Sedalia community. CHS has provided state funded Early...
One Killed, Three Injured in Niangua Bridge Crash

One person was killed and three people were injured in a three-car collision that occurred Friday night in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Volkswagen GTI, driven by 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton, was on Missouri 5 on the Niangua Bridge just after 7 p.m., when he swerved to avoid a northbound 2010 Cadillac CTS, driven by 55-year-old Donna K. Hunt of Union. The front left of the VW struck the rear of the Cadillac. The front of a southbound 2008 Yamaha MC, driven by 54-year-old Drew E. Fairchild of Camdenton, struck the right side of the Cadillac. The Yamaha and Cadillac ran off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier. The VW traveled off the left side, hit the concrete barrier and returned to the roadway.
Sweet Springs Woman Injured in Pettis County Crash

A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by 62-year-old Maria D. Cerritos Llanos of Sedalia, was at Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive just after 11 p.m., when Llanos pulled into the path of a westbound 2012 Jeep Liberty, driven by 19-year-old Kiley L. Hedgpeth of Sweet Springs.
