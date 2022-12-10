Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevityCJ CoombsCole Camp, MO
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner familyCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years oldCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
Related
Two SFCC Soccer Players Earn MCCAC All-Conference Recognition
The Missouri Community Conference Athletic Conference (MCCAC) awarded postseason honors for two State Fair Community College Roadrunners soccer student-athletes. Sophomore Kenzo Florio of Brazil was named to the MAACA First Team. Sophomore Leonardo Camatta of Brazil was named to the MCCAC Second Team. The awards are voted on by coaches in the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference.
Sacred Heart-Otterville beats Northwest in Consolation Final
Sacred Heart-Otterville raised its record to 5-1 with a 48-38 victory over rival Northwest in the Consolation Final on Friday night. in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic. Katie McKinney led the way with 19 points, followed by Kate Carney with 11, Jenna Halter with 10, Aubrey Oehrke with 5, and Mariana Restrepo with 3.
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz holds sign trolling Kansas basketball over NCAA investigation
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has garnered a slight reputation for trolling during his time with the Tigers, and now he's taking it to the hardwood. During Missouri's basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Drinkwitz poked fun at the Jayhawks over the NCAA investigation currently centered around the program. In...
Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Game Updates
Follow along here for live game updates from today’s matchup between Missouri and Kansas.
SFCC Instructor Kaila Todd Receives National Award
State Fair Community College Communication Instructor Kaila Todd was awarded the Dr. Bob Derryberry Award by Pi Kappa Delta, a national speech and debate honor society, during the National Communication Association conference that was held Nov. 19 in New Orleans. Todd is SFCC’s Speech and Debate Team coach and led...
kmmo.com
DEPARTMENT OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL TECHNICAL SCHOOLS
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded a $400,000 grant to local technical schools. Those schools are the Carrollton Area Career Center, the Boonslick Technical Education Center, Lex La-Ray Technical Center, the State Fair Career and Technology Center and the Warrensburg Area Career Center. Missouri’s Area Career...
Funeral Announcements for December 13, 2022
A memorial service for Gertrude Claudette Stoner, 89, will be held at Camp Branch Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Dec. 17. Arrangements are in care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Doris Marie (Smith) Mergen, 72, of Sedalia, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Parson Announces $2M Grant to UCM in Support of Ag Workforce Training
Governor Mike Parson announced a $2 million grant award for the University of Central Missouri from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) as part of a larger $20 million funding effort. Nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions were selected to provide high-demand career training for new and...
S-C HOSA Chapter Advances Heart Health
Smith-Cotton High School HOSA members conducted a "Heart Healthy" service project at Sedalia Middle School over the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. HOSA-Future Health Professionals is an organization for students interested in the medical field. Each day, S-C HOSA members met with fifth graders during their physical education...
Public Invited to First Community Fitness Night
The medical staff at Bothwell Regional Health Center will host a free community fitness night from 6 to 9 pm Dec. 29 at Heckart Community Center. The public is invited to attend to use the facility and learn about health topics. There are almost 100 members of the medical staff,...
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
Funding Available For Marketing Sports Tournaments, SATC Notes
The Sedalia Area Tourism Commission met Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Katy Depot Conference Room with eight members present. On motion by Erica Eisenmenger, seconded by Kyle Herrick, with all in favor, the summaries of action taken during January, April and May of 2021 were approved. Chuck...
SFCC to offer Microsoft Excel Level I & II Training March 10
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer beginner and intermediate Microsoft Excel workforce training sessions on March 10 in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus. Registration will close March 1. The Microsoft Excel I beginner session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Level I...
Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
Kid Konnection Announces Operation Change Under CHS
Kid Konnection, 509 South State Fair Blvd., formally announced on Nov. 17, that it will operate under Center for Human Services (CHS) as, The Dawn Compton Early Learning Center. Since 1955, CHS has been dedicated to serving children and families in the Sedalia community. CHS has provided state funded Early...
fox29.com
B-2 'stealth' bomber damaged after emergency landing at Missouri base
WHITEMAN AFB, Mo. - One of the U.S. Air Force’s few stealth bombers caught fire after an emergency landing at its home base in Missouri over the weekend, the military announced Monday. According to a brief statement by the 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at Whiteman Air Force...
Bothwell Regional Health Center Receives Nearly $1.1 Million Grant
Bothwell Regional Health Center has received a nearly $1.1 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Residency Planning and Development Program. Funds will be used to create a single site for Bothwell’s three Sedalia family medicine clinics, as well as for medical student and resident...
One Killed, Three Injured in Niangua Bridge Crash
One person was killed and three people were injured in a three-car collision that occurred Friday night in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Volkswagen GTI, driven by 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton, was on Missouri 5 on the Niangua Bridge just after 7 p.m., when he swerved to avoid a northbound 2010 Cadillac CTS, driven by 55-year-old Donna K. Hunt of Union. The front left of the VW struck the rear of the Cadillac. The front of a southbound 2008 Yamaha MC, driven by 54-year-old Drew E. Fairchild of Camdenton, struck the right side of the Cadillac. The Yamaha and Cadillac ran off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier. The VW traveled off the left side, hit the concrete barrier and returned to the roadway.
Sweet Springs Woman Injured in Pettis County Crash
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by 62-year-old Maria D. Cerritos Llanos of Sedalia, was at Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive just after 11 p.m., when Llanos pulled into the path of a westbound 2012 Jeep Liberty, driven by 19-year-old Kiley L. Hedgpeth of Sweet Springs.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0