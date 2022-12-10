A man is being accused of upskirting at the FlatIron Crossing mall. Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, 30, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy late last month. Police said he took video up a woman’s dress while she was shopping. He’s now behind bars at the Broomfield Detention Center. Broomfield Police believe there are additional victims and are asking them to come forward.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO