Denver district attorney charges 17-year-old as adult after shots fired at officer
The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a 17-year-old as an adult alleging he shot at a police officer from a stolen car during a pursuit on Nov. 30, according to a news release. Prosecutors have charged Jeramyah Alford, 17, with attempted murder of a peace officer. A Denver police officer -- whose name is redacted in the arrest affidavit -- saw a red Hyundai Tucson he believed was stolen...
Man charged with felony menacing after pointing gun at Boulder employee
A man was arrested and accused of confronting a Boulder Parks and Recreation employee who was cleaning up trash on Monday at Scott Carpenter Park, according to the Boulder Police Department.
FBI, Mexico police arrest man suspected of Aurora quadruple homicide
A man Aurora police believe to have killed four people Oct. 30 was arrested in north central Mexico Saturday following a manhunt which crossed national borders, according to a news release. Authorities caught up with Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, who was considered armed and dangerous, in Aguascalientes. The team searching...
Aurora quadruple murder suspect arrested in Mexico Saturday, police say
A suspect wanted in connection with the murders of four people in Aurora in late October has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Shelter-in-place lifted in south Fort Collins neighborhood, suspect in custody
Police asked residents in a neighborhood in south Fort Collins to shelter in place while they worked with a barricaded person on Monday morning.
Police: 21-year-old man arrested in connection with triple homicide in Colorado
AURORA, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of three people in Aurora, Colorado, police say. Aurora Police Department homicide detectives arrived at a house in Aurora after 7 p.m. Saturday, according KUSA. Detectives found two women and a man shot to death inside the house.
Colorado Cop Sued After Derailing Lives With Baseless DUI Arrests
Driving drunk ends lives and ruins families, so the penalties when drivers are caught behind the wheel intoxicated are, understandably, extremely harsh. The lead DUI enforcement officer in Fort Collins, Colorado, resigned after eight DUI arrests without convictions in a single year. Fort Collins Police Services began investigating officer Jason...
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
Man shoots bowler who bumped into him, receives 23 years
A 29-year-old was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his role in a 2018 shooting at a bowling alley that seriously injured one person.
Man accused of upskirting at FlatIron Crossing
A man is being accused of upskirting at the FlatIron Crossing mall. Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, 30, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy late last month. Police said he took video up a woman’s dress while she was shopping. He’s now behind bars at the Broomfield Detention Center. Broomfield Police believe there are additional victims and are asking them to come forward.
Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos
Harris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over. Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.
Murder victim's dad warns about buying and selling from online connections
DENVER — One year later, fighting back tears at his son's gravesite, Fernando Duran said his heart is still broken, and he expects it always will be. "Absolutely, makes you want to not want to celebrate nothing. I mean, he's never coming back. His death is devastating," Duran said.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver in a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night, the Denver Police Department said.
Suspect wanted in deadly west Denver shooting arrested by police
A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in west Denver last month was arrested by police earlier this week.
Broomfield suspect takes photos under women’s dresses, victims asked to come forward
A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women's dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.
2 boys accused of starting deadly fire to face charges in juvenile court
Two boys, ages 12 and 14, will face charges in juvenile court after allegedly starting a fire that killed two people and destroyed an apartment building.
Jeffco prosecutors did not have enough evidence to convict man, appeals court rules
Colorado's second-highest court overturned a man's conviction for sex crimes against a child, determining last week that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove his guilt. James C. Johnson disputed at trial and on appeal that he was even the person who pulled a pickup truck alongside a 10-year-old...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash at West 38th Ave. in Denver
A bicyclist was killed in a crash at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver Friday night.
Denver schools investigated former principal over $175K in purchases, then promoted her
A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Gazette and interviews.
Cold case: Who murdered Donna Wayne in Aurora in 1986?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Aurora Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 36 years ago.
