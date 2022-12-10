ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver district attorney charges 17-year-old as adult after shots fired at officer

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a 17-year-old as an adult alleging he shot at a police officer from a stolen car during a pursuit on Nov. 30, according to a news release. Prosecutors have charged Jeramyah Alford, 17, with attempted murder of a peace officer. A Denver police officer -- whose name is redacted in the arrest affidavit -- saw a red Hyundai Tucson he believed was stolen...
DENVER, CO
Jalopnik

Colorado Cop Sued After Derailing Lives With Baseless DUI Arrests

Driving drunk ends lives and ruins families, so the penalties when drivers are caught behind the wheel intoxicated are, understandably, extremely harsh. The lead DUI enforcement officer in Fort Collins, Colorado, resigned after eight DUI arrests without convictions in a single year. Fort Collins Police Services began investigating officer Jason...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man accused of upskirting at FlatIron Crossing

A man is being accused of upskirting at the FlatIron Crossing mall. Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, 30, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy late last month. Police said he took video up a woman’s dress while she was shopping. He’s now behind bars at the Broomfield Detention Center. Broomfield Police believe there are additional victims and are asking them to come forward.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Daily Beast

Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos

Harris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over. Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver schools investigated former principal over $175K in purchases, then promoted her

A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Gazette and interviews.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy