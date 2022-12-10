Read full article on original website
Colonels’ Late Rally Not Enough In Loss to Tilghman
After going down to the wire in a narrow loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday, the Christian County boys’ basketball team found itself in need of another fourth-quarter rally against visiting Paducah Tilghman on Friday. However, with a chance to win in the final seconds, the Colonels came up...
Murray Middle School chess team wins team title at McCracken County Scholastic Chess Tournament
MURRAY, KY — The Murray Middle School Chess team placed first overall in the McCracken County Scholastic Chess Tournament on Dec. 3. Murray Independent Schools says the middle school had 13 students who took part in the tournament, participating in four rounds of chess. The Paducah Sun reports that...
Mug Monday: StepStone Family and Youth Services
PADUCAH — Many children and youth in our region are in need of a safe, loving place to call home. StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect these young-people with safe living environments, providing support along the way to ensure success. StepStone says they are "committed to making a difference in the lives of the children, families, and communities" they serve.
Volunteer from Alabama continues to help tornado survivors in west Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's been over a year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak tore through western Kentucky. Volunteers continue to give of their time, skills and resources to help those in need. Dennis Hinds of Alabama is one of those volunteers. A year ago, his plans were...
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
Murray State facing adversity after loss to Bellarmine
Murray State's men's basketball team has already suffered four losses this season, but head coach Steve Prohm called their most recent loss to Bellarmine the first real adversity his team has faced all season. As the Racers start to approach the heart of their season, how they respond from that...
Tipton scores 25, Bellarmine takes down Murray State 69-58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton scored 25 points as Bellarmine beat Murray State 69-58 on Saturday night. Tipton added seven rebounds for the Knights (5-6). Juston Betz scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Alec Pfriem shot 4 for 9 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
Calloway County instructional assistant receives Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — In a surprise ceremony, the Kentucky Department of Education and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented the 2023 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award to Michael Wright. The award recognizes classified school employees who make vital contributions to their school districts and students' success. Wright works...
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10
Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
Camp Graves update
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
Jewish high school students volunteer in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A group of 12 students from the Yeshiva University High School for Boys in New York are in Mayfield, Kentucky, helping with ongoing cleanup efforts after last December's deadly tornado outbreak. The group is focusing on long-term disaster relief. On Monday, the boys helped rebuild structures...
North Friendship Road closure postponed due to equipment availability issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A daytime road closure that was scheduled to start Wednesday along North Friendship Road in McCracken County has been postponed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The closure was planned between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane. Crews with Paducah Power System were going to be relocating...
Memorial walk honors lives lost in Dec. 10 tornadoes
MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky. Hundreds walked the 2-mile route from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to the Mayfield court square. Every step they took was...
Group chat leads to 11-year-old charged after Paduch school threat
Paducah police said a group chat led to two 11-year-old suspects following a school threat.
Power outage affecting traffic signals in Marion, Kentucky
MARION, KY — Two traffic signals are out of service because of a power outage in downtown Marion, Kentucky, the state transportation cabinet says. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says, because of the outage, traffic is backed up at the intersection of South Main Street and Gum Street and the intersection of Main Street and Bellville Street next to the Crittenden County Courthouse.
