Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Five Texas commits set to play for state championships this week
We've reached state championship week in Texas. After a grueling 15 games, 24 teams will play for state titles across 6 classes broken into two divisions per class. Five Texas commits will be on the field this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington hoping to end their season with a ring.
Texas Head Basketball Coach Facing Major Controversy Ahead of Pivotal Matchup Against The Ragin’ Cajuns
The Longhorns of Texas are currently rolling in the world of college basketball as they are off their best start in recent years with a 6-1 record. Texas is also ranked number 2 in the latest top 25 AP poll. The Ragin Cajuns are set to have a date with the Longhorns on December 21st.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard suspended after family assault charge arrest
University of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on an assault on a family/household member charge.
2 rival programs trying to flip Texas football DL commit Dylan Spencer
One of the longest-tenured commitments to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, four-star Houston C.E. King defensive lineman Dylan Spencer, seems to be exploring all the options available to him ahead of the Early Signing Period in a couple of weeks. Spencer is taking a couple of visits to competing schools with Texas on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks which led to some questions being asked regarding the status of his commitment to this 2023 class.
Historic Home Tour highlight old Georgetown
Preservation Georgetown’s Home for the Holidays tour featured five beautifully decorated homes in Georgetown’s beautiful Old Town District. The group hosted the annual holiday home tour December 10 and 11. “Preservation Georgetown is very excited to return the home tour to its treasured holiday time period,” stated club president Mickie Ross. “The home tour has been a tradition for more than…
Texas suspends Chris Beard, Rodney Terry to serve as acting coach
Beard was arrested on a domestic violence charge early Monday.
Multiple People Injuries In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Round Rock on Saturday. The crash happened at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street at around 5 p.m.
Longhorns Chris Beard Says Arkansas-Pine Bluff Has 'Our Full Attention'
The Texas Longhorns will look to avoid being the third Big 12 team this season that Arkansas-Pine Bluff nearly upsets on the road.
UT Basketball Coach Suspended After Arrest in Travis County
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, according to Travis County Jail records. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the 49-year-old Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking, in common terms.
Here are 32 organizations seeking volunteers in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown area
At Ride On Center for Kids, volunteers can assist riders or take care of horses. (Courtesy Ride On Center for Kids) For those looking to lend a helping hand in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, there are several nonprofits that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. HELP THE COMMUNITY. 1....
Texas coach arrested on shocking charge
Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chris Beard’s attorney fires back after arrest
After Chris Beard was arrested earlier this morning for domestic violence, his attorney has publicly decried the charges, saying he shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place. Tony Plohetski tweeted the statement provided by Beard’s attorney, which reads,”Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should...
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green. A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all. “As a little girl...
Southside Market & Barbeque Hutto location brings 140 years of tradition to Hutto
From left: General Manager CJ Crawford, owner Bryan Bracewell and director of marketing Kelly McLouth Staha lead Southside Market's Hutto location. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Southside Market & Barbeque got its start in 1882 just outside Elgin when founder William Moon sold fresh meat door-to-door from a horse-drawn wagon. Four years...
Situation resolved after SWAT, negotiators respond in Round Rock
The Round Rock Police Department said SWAT and negotiator officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of South Interstate 35 Saturday.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Marginal risk for severe storms this weekend for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Heads up, there is a marginal risk for severe storms this weekend. If you have plans during the day Saturday, you might run into a stay shower. Our high will be in the mid to upper 70s with muggy conditions. However, once the sun goes down, storm chances increase.
3rd Round Rock Dutch Bros. Coffee location under construction
A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, with plans to open in early 2023, according to a company representative. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S....
Central Texas restaurant ranked among the top German eateries to eat at in America
Some of the best foods in Texas are the staples, steak, Tex-Mex, barbecue among others, but did you know that a Central Texas town is home to one of the top German eateries in the country?
