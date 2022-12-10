ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

2 rival programs trying to flip Texas football DL commit Dylan Spencer

One of the longest-tenured commitments to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, four-star Houston C.E. King defensive lineman Dylan Spencer, seems to be exploring all the options available to him ahead of the Early Signing Period in a couple of weeks. Spencer is taking a couple of visits to competing schools with Texas on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks which led to some questions being asked regarding the status of his commitment to this 2023 class.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Historic Home Tour highlight old Georgetown

Preservation Georgetown’s Home for the Holidays tour featured five beautifully decorated homes in Georgetown’s beautiful Old Town District. The group hosted the annual holiday home tour December 10 and 11. “Preservation Georgetown is very excited to return the home tour to its treasured holiday time period,” stated club president Mickie Ross. “The home tour has been a tradition for more than…
GEORGETOWN, TX
wbap.com

UT Basketball Coach Suspended After Arrest in Travis County

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, according to Travis County Jail records. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the 49-year-old Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking, in common terms.
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Texas coach arrested on shocking charge

Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Chris Beard’s attorney fires back after arrest

After Chris Beard was arrested earlier this morning for domestic violence, his attorney has publicly decried the charges, saying he shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place. Tony Plohetski tweeted the statement provided by Beard’s attorney, which reads,”Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marginal risk for severe storms this weekend for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Heads up, there is a marginal risk for severe storms this weekend. If you have plans during the day Saturday, you might run into a stay shower. Our high will be in the mid to upper 70s with muggy conditions. However, once the sun goes down, storm chances increase.
AUSTIN, TX

