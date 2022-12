Here's trip down memory lane, when they tried to 'update' The Price is Right' and failed miserably. Today is the 99th birthday of the legendary Bob Barker. I think everybody agrees, Bob is the host you think of when it comes to the game show 'Price is Right'. Nothing against Drew Carey, but Bob is the freaking man. Sick days meant a morning of Bob Barker, some Ginger Ale, and a bowl of chicken soup to get you feeling better.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO