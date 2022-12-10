OTTAWA LAKE — Madelyn Thomas scored 12 points and Jessica Ulery 11 as host Whiteford defeated Erie Mason 52-36 in a Tri-County Conference game girls basketball game Friday.

Kaylie Bash had 20 points for Erie Mason.

BEDFORD 56, DEXTER 37

TEMPERANCE — The Kicking Mules ran out to a 30-9 halftime lead and cruised to a Southeastern Conference victory over the visiting Dreadnaughts.

Victoria Gray had 14 points to lead Bedford, while Peyton Behnke scored 13, and Payton Pudlowski had 12 points.

Chloe Perry led Dexter with 15 points, while Kendall Cabana scored 11.

PETTISVILLE 55, EVERGREEN 46

PETTISVILLE, Ohio — The host Blackbirds outscored the Vikings 19-6 in the final quarter to claim a nonleague victory.

Olivia Miller scored 17 points and Ellie Grieser 16 for Pettisville (4-3).

Addison Ricker had 11 points and Macy Chamberlin 10 for Evergreen.

OTTAWA HILLS 37, NORTHWOOD 36

Liz Lathrop had 12 points, five rebounds, and seven assists as the host Green Bears topped the Rangers in a Toledo Area Athletic Conference game.

Ottawa Hills improved to 1-3, 1-1 TAAC.

Eb Wauford and Carissa Davise each had 10 points for Northwood (3-2, 0-1).

NORTH CENTRAL 40, FAYETTE 35

FAYETTE, Ohio — Isabelle Burnett scored 13 points as visiting North Central defeated Fayette.

Nevaeh Powers scored 16 points for Fayette.