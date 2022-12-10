Bowling Green hockey falls 2-1 to Minnesota State

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University hockey team gave up two goals to Minnesota State in the second period and were not able to recover in a 2-1 loss on Friday at Slater Family Ice Arena.

Christian Fitzgerald and Ryan Sandelin scored for Minnesota State in the second period after a scoreless opening period.

Austen Swankler scored an even-strength goal — in between the goals by the Mavericks — on assists from Nathan Burke and Zach Vinnell.

Bowling Green goaltender Christian Stoever was solid in net on a busy night, making 43 saves.

The teams will play again at 7:07 p.m. on Saturday at Slater Family Ice Arena.