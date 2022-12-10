Muth, meatball and the giant: the ‘underrated’ Steelers tight ends

The Steelers offense is improving, slowly but surely. And while many point to the improved run blocking by the offensive line, the more decisive mentality of Najee Harris and the better protection of the ball by Kenny Pickett, there is another group that feels it has made significant strides.

Pittsburgh’s tight ends, highlighted by second-year playmaker Pat Freiermuth, the massive road grader Zach Gentry, and the new guy, known affectionately as ‘meatball,’ rookie Connor Heyward, have all found their spots in the Steelers’ offense.

“I think we’re one of the more underrated groups in the NFL,” said Gentry, the towering, 6-foot-8 former college quarterback out of Michigan. “We don’t get a lot of praise like some of the other groups, but I think we do a good job.

“You’d be hard pressed to find many games, many plays, where we’re not doing our job. And it’s kind of unique, because we have our own roles.”

Steelers fans got a little taste of what all three can do this past weekend, when the Steelers beat Atlanta to improve to 5-7 on the year.

Freiermuth caught three passes for 76 yards, including a dazzling 57-yard catch and run. Heyward, meanwhile, pulled in his first career touchdown on a 17-yard pass from Pickett. And Gentry caught a pass and played his highest percentage of snaps this season (68 percent) while paving the way for 154 rushing yards.

“I think we all have a good feel for each other,” Freiermuth said. “All three of us, we kind of feed off each other well. Zach does his thing well, blocking. That’s not my strong suit right now. So he gives me some breaks on that end, which I’m very thankful for. We feed off each other.”

“Since I got here you see progress through (Heyward’s) whole game. Connor came in and put his head down, got to work and he’s seeing all of that come to fruition right now. He’s doing a great job.”

Heyward, the younger brother of Steelers star defensive end Cam Heyward, is certainly the smallest of the crew. At a stout 6-foot, 230 pounds, he was given the nickname ‘meatball’ during training camp this summer when Gentry noticed his flattened, fresh-out-of-the-shower dark hair, and particularly tanned skin.

“Oh, he hated it at first,” joked Gentry. “But I think he embraces it now, especially over the last couple of months. Everybody calls him it now.”

“It’s all cool, fun and games,” said Heyward, with a big laugh. “It’s my rookie year, so I’m cool with it.”

While ‘meatball’ may not seem like a term of endearment, the vibes within the tight end room couldn’t be stronger. Freiermuth is the leader, of course. But each player has helped the other excel by being examples in a specific part of the job.

And the open line of communication between the three, and desire to help one another, is always there.

“It’s not even picking the brain, but just seeing the difference and the technique they’re working at,” Heyward said. “Just watching that, on film, and (tight end coach Alfredo Robert) helping me, has been really nice.”

Gentry has his own occasional nickname, though it is accidental. Sunday, when he hauled in an 8-yard pass, Steelers fans in Atlanta yelled out ‘Muth,’ confusing Gentry with Friermuth, who normally is greeted with that chant.

“I started laughing,” Freiermuth said of the mistake, which has happened before. “When we change personnel, he gives me a little side eye, like, ‘really?’”

“Maybe they’ll start yelling “Zaaaach” when I block the d-end for a big gain,” joked Gentry, who is just three catches off his career high of 19, set last year.

A large reason for the advancement of the tight ends has been the connection formed with Pickett, who got minimal reps with Freiermuth in training camp, but feels a comfort is developing between the two.

“He’s a guy that knows how to find voids in the zone,” Pickett said of Freiermuth. “He has a really good feel for it. He has a really high IQ. He works hard during the week and we go through a lot of different looks to make sure we’re prepared. All that goes into it on Sundays, and obviously he’s a hell of a player.”

Freiermuth is leading the team in receiving yards, and the trio of tight ends has combined for 794 yards. But there’s still work to do, however, with just a combined two touchdowns between the three players.

But as familiarity grows with Pickett, so too will the production, particularly in the red zone, where tight end play can be a game changer. And, if that happens, the 'underrated' tag may become a thing of the past.

“Everyone can see that we’re starting to move the ball more consistently and putting drives together,” Freiermuth said. “Obviously we have to finish, scoring touchdowns and stuff.

“It’s developing every week, every day. Obviously there’s more room to grow and some incompletions we want back. But it’s ever growing.”