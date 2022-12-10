Read full article on original website
WSFA
Suspect charged with attempted murder in October Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an October Montgomery shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Bennie Humphrey Jr., 30, is now charged with attempted murder. Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of...
WTVM
Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51. The chase involved a male suspect chasing a...
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
alabamanews.net
Two Men Shot on Madison Avenue in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. Police say they were called to the 100 block of Madison Avenue at about 1:20AM Sunday. That’s where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds. That location is near Montgomery City Hall. They were taken to...
alabamanews.net
Two Woman to Face Wetumpka Judge over Trying to Help Stray Cats
Two women are scheduled to stand trial in Wetumpka city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanors as they tried to feed and trap stray cats. Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were arrested and taken to jail by police in Wetumpka over the summer. The police chief said the women had previously been warned not to feed stray animals.
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
WSFA
Wetumpka family advocates for seatbelt safety after son dies in crash
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Amid the busiest travel season of the year, a Wetumpka family is reminding drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after losing their son in a crash. The day after Thanksgiving, 32-year-old Alex Cumbie was driving home after a night out with friends on Central...
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
WSFA
3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
WSFA
Prattville man gets prison after 2021 hit-and-run, police chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash. Daniel Cole Ahearn’s plea agreement and sentencing comes nearly two years after a Jan. 13, 2021 hit-and-run...
Wetumpka Herald
‘Walking Wonderland’ coming to the Wetumpka Sports Complex
The new birding trail between the Wetumpka Sports Complex and the farmers market will be getting into the festive spirit soon. The Wetumpka Parks and Recreation Department’s Tiffany Chandler brought an idea from her hometown of Opelika — a walking tour at Christmas. “We wanted a leisurely activity...
WSFA
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Prattville Police Seeking Two Suspects in Theft at T-Mobile
Prattville police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for theft at T-Mobile. Police say the theft happened Saturday, November 26, at the store at 2259 Cobbs Ford Road. Investigators say the two suspects went into the store and used a victim’s personal information to purchase three sets of Apple...
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
alabamanews.net
Nine People Sentenced in Macon County Drug Trafficking Operation
The ninth and final person has been sentenced for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery. The U.S. Attorney says the nine people were members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
Auburn: Donahue, West Glenn Avenue lane closures expected Dec. 13-30
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the scheduled lane closures of Donahue Drive and West Glenn Avenue, due to the Water Works Board working on system improvements in the nearby area. Crews will disconnect a water main that will be abandoned after a new water main is installed as part of the […]
