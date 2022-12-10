MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.

