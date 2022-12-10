Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne welcomes first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A few local baseball stars are bringing their talents back to Fort Wayne. In just a few weeks some young athletes will get a chance to be a part of the first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy. The camp will run December 27th-30th and is open to grades 5-12.
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: McBride, Parker lead Norwell past Adams Central
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Luke McBride and Jake Parker combined for 44 points to lead Norwell past visiting Adams Central on Monday night 78-52. McBride had a game-high 25 points, while Parker pitched in with 19 as the Knights, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, improved to 5-1 on the year. With the loss, the Jets fall to 1-2.
Former DeKalb football coach Hummer passes away at 79
The late Hummer led DeKalb to a 4A state championship in the 1986 high school football season.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Manchester University announces $20 million expansion in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that the university will be investing over $20 million into its health sciences programs on its Fort Wayne campus. McFadden says it is a “strategic move” to expand education opportunities in what is considered “high-demand”...
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Fuller's miracle shot leads Columbia City to 62-60 OT win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a 4A non-conference battle, the Columbia City Eagles took down the Carroll Chargers 62-60 in overtime thanks to a last-minute heave from Stratton Fuller. The Eagles move to 4-1 on the season, while the Chargers fall to 2-2. Area Scoreboard:. Norwell 78, Franklin Central...
wfft.com
Komets secure 5-2 victory over Cyclones
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets earned a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones. Tye Felhaber led the K's with two goals. The Komets will face the Toledo Walley on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
12/10 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead boys remains unbeaten
Homestead is off to a 4-0 start this season after the Spartans handled New Haven on the road Saturday night.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Philharmonic placed on the International Unfair List
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The American Federation of Musicians has placed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the International Unfair List at the request of Samuel Gnagney, Fort Wayne Musicians Association President. Players' Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said that placement on this list "is an alert to our industry that...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne competitors gather for chess and charity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Competitors with Fort Wayne chess clubs participated in the final tournament of the season Sunday. Organizer Brian Walker with Take a Stan Chess Club encouraged everyone to bring their a-games as well as some gifts for Treasure House. Donations ranged from warm clothes to toys...
wfft.com
Northwest Allen County Schools working to curb overcrowding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northwest Allen County Schools is expecting a major population boom over the next several years. They're projected to have 9,000 students in the district ten years from now. NACS's two middle schools are both projected to be over capacity within two years. At Monday's board...
R.E.A.C.H the Homeless: 8th grader’s giving heart is Positively Fort Wayne
In every way, Natalia Kleinrichert is your typical 13-year-old girl. She enjoys playing softball, watching her favorite shows, doing art, and spending time with the family dogs.
wfft.com
Huntertown School celebrates 100 years
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) -- 100 years after Huntertown School opened, the public was invited to an open house. Memorabilia from throughout the school's history was on display. Yearbooks, sports jerseys, photos and more was laid out, telling the story of the school. Norman Bojrab attended Huntertown in the 60's, leaving...
WANE-TV
Laz’s Cuban Café prepares for grand opening at new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Once a food truck, Laz’s Cuban Café will soon get an upgrade as the café prepares for its grand opening Dec. 16 near the intersection of Lima and Dupont roads. The café will be located at the former location of Pastor’s...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association to perform free holiday concert
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association will perform a free holiday concert on Saturday. The performance will be at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 West Berry Street at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Conductor Maestro Robert Nance and musicians said they will "present this musical...
wfft.com
Seasonable Tuesday, rain returns midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Early morning temperatures start off in the upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few hints of sunshine but overall, it’s a mostly cloudy day. Tuesday afternoon highs top in the lower 40s. The next system brings rain to...
WANE-TV
Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
wfft.com
Lance Yankey (Kevin Nguyen's father) Full Interview
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help. Kevin Nguyen disappeared four years ago. He was last seen near Arby's in downtown Fort Wayne. His family is still looking for more information about his disappearance.
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
wfft.com
Four years later: Kevin Nguyen's father, grandmother still asking for answers about his disappearance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Kevin Nguyen’s family has searched and waited for information about his disappearance for more than four years. “Every year it’s harder and harder,” his father, Lance Yankey said. He’s still determined to find out what happened to his son. On...
