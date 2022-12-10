ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne welcomes first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A few local baseball stars are bringing their talents back to Fort Wayne. In just a few weeks some young athletes will get a chance to be a part of the first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy. The camp will run December 27th-30th and is open to grades 5-12.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Boys High School Basketball: McBride, Parker lead Norwell past Adams Central

OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Luke McBride and Jake Parker combined for 44 points to lead Norwell past visiting Adams Central on Monday night 78-52. McBride had a game-high 25 points, while Parker pitched in with 19 as the Knights, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, improved to 5-1 on the year. With the loss, the Jets fall to 1-2.
OSSIAN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Manchester University announces $20 million expansion in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that the university will be investing over $20 million into its health sciences programs on its Fort Wayne campus. McFadden says it is a “strategic move” to expand education opportunities in what is considered “high-demand”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets secure 5-2 victory over Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets earned a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones. Tye Felhaber led the K's with two goals. The Komets will face the Toledo Walley on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Philharmonic placed on the International Unfair List

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The American Federation of Musicians has placed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the International Unfair List at the request of Samuel Gnagney, Fort Wayne Musicians Association President. Players' Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said that placement on this list "is an alert to our industry that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne competitors gather for chess and charity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Competitors with Fort Wayne chess clubs participated in the final tournament of the season Sunday. Organizer Brian Walker with Take a Stan Chess Club encouraged everyone to bring their a-games as well as some gifts for Treasure House. Donations ranged from warm clothes to toys...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Northwest Allen County Schools working to curb overcrowding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northwest Allen County Schools is expecting a major population boom over the next several years. They're projected to have 9,000 students in the district ten years from now. NACS's two middle schools are both projected to be over capacity within two years. At Monday's board...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Huntertown School celebrates 100 years

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) -- 100 years after Huntertown School opened, the public was invited to an open house. Memorabilia from throughout the school's history was on display. Yearbooks, sports jerseys, photos and more was laid out, telling the story of the school. Norman Bojrab attended Huntertown in the 60's, leaving...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
wfft.com

Seasonable Tuesday, rain returns midweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Early morning temperatures start off in the upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few hints of sunshine but overall, it’s a mostly cloudy day. Tuesday afternoon highs top in the lower 40s. The next system brings rain to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lance Yankey (Kevin Nguyen's father) Full Interview

Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help. Kevin Nguyen disappeared four years ago. He was last seen near Arby's in downtown Fort Wayne. His family is still looking for more information about his disappearance.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
FORT WAYNE, IN

