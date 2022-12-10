Read full article on original website
catchitkansas.com
Dodge City girls win first Christmas Clash in Great Bend
GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Girls wrestling continues to grow in the state of Kansas. Friday and Saturday, Great Bend High School got a little festive with the state’s first non-state two-day girls’ wrestling tournament. The event featured 29 schools from all classifications. And of course some Christmas trees and Christmas music.
NWester: Plainville teenager not alone in going extra mile(s)
As adults, we can all probably reflect on a time when we can point to one person who made a huge difference in our lives. For Cameron Lindsey, that just might be a guy in a lime green shirt who seemed to appear out of nowhere at a most difficult time in a road race.
Cattle rounded up by cowboys after truck overturns in Garden City
The Garden City Police Department said cowboys and cowgirls were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to recover cattle after a semi-trailer overturned.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after teen driver collides head-on with SUV
PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two adults were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a teen driver collided head-on with their SUV. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 56 and County Road J with reports of an injury crash.
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City beginning second phase of Downtown Streetscape
Dodge City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The second phase of the Downtown Streetscape project is beginning on Monday, December 12. As part of phase 2, Building Solutions will start demo work on the parking log that is along Front Street between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue. 3rd Avenue will remain open, along with the sidewalk next to the buildings during the demolition. Awnings will be removed. The angled and parallel parking stalls will help with the closed parking lot along Front Street.
Two Ohio men charged in Hays Dollar General robbery
Two men accused in the armed robbery of the Hays Dollar General this summer both pleaded not guilty to several charges this month in Ellis County District Court. On Monday, Batalova Olatide Senuoke, 38, Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in connection with the July 24 armed robbery of the Dollar General Store at 1208 E. 27th, Hays.
Deadly Kansas crash claims life of 2, including 17-year-old
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly crash in Stafford County claimed the life of two people Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the KHP, at 2:22 p.m. on Dec. 7 a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2006 Saturn Vue both entered the intersection of N.E. 50th Ave. and N.E. 40th […]
WIBW
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead and four continue to recover in the hospital after an SUV-pickup collision on a rural Kansas road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that just after 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 50th Ave. and NE 40th St. in Stafford Co. - about 5 miles east of St. John - with reports of a crash.
Lee Richardson Zoo announces death of Digger, an African spurred tortoise
The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the death of Digger, the Zoo's 26-year-old female African spurred tortoise. She died on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Continuing coverage: Daughter of 1980 Kansas cold case victim reacts to recent arrest
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect in a 1980 cold case homicide was arrested. Mary Robin Walter, a 23-year-old wife and mother, was killed on Jan. 24, 1980, just west of Great Bend in her mobile home. Despite having gathered a substantial amount of information […]
Now That’s Rural: Trego County's Shiloh Vineyard
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. It’s the Festival of Lights. Twinkly lights adorn five acres of trees, barns and buildings as excited families enjoy hot chocolate and homemade, spiced wine. It’s an annual Christmas celebration hosted by a family-owned winery on the high plains of rural Kansas....
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
KWCH.com
Garden City woman strikes man with bottle, arrested for battery
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City woman was arrested for aggravated battery and other charges on Saturday after an altercation with another woman and a man who suffered injuries after being struck by a glass bottle. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, when Garden City police officers...
Great Bend training addresses access to lethal means of suicide
A veteran of the Armed Forces who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and was at risk for suicide, wasn’t comfortable without immediate access to his firearm. He kept it on his nightstand while sleeping. With support from professionals, he was able to move the weapon three feet from the...
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River
The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
Mexican man sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas man
A 21-year-old Mexican citizen will serve a year in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a 56-year-old Schoenchen man in October 2021. After pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in September, Martin Efren Velazquez Cruz was sentenced Tuesday in Ellis County District Court to one year in prison. Cruz...
KAKE TV
Winfield Correctional Facility inmate dies
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Juan Manuel Torres passed away on December 8, 2022, at the Winfield Correctional Facility. When Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit, the staff began life-saving measures, but they proved unsuccessful. The 31-year-old had been serving a 63-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County...
Sheriff: Kansas felon arrested in 1980 cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68, Burden, Kansas, is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
