Dodge City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The second phase of the Downtown Streetscape project is beginning on Monday, December 12. As part of phase 2, Building Solutions will start demo work on the parking log that is along Front Street between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue. 3rd Avenue will remain open, along with the sidewalk next to the buildings during the demolition. Awnings will be removed. The angled and parallel parking stalls will help with the closed parking lot along Front Street.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO